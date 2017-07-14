We have all been in situations where we have encountered people with a heavy or seemingly negative energy. We ourselves, have probably also carried a similar energy depending on where we are in our lives and what challenges we are currently facing.

While bad vibes or negative energy does exist, it is more important to protect yourself and reflect back loving energy, rather then move into a judgemental or hostile frame of mind.

Whenever you encounter bad vibes, whether it is at work, at the grocery store or even from a loved one, it is important to not fight back with more bad energy but to instead, raise your awareness to a place of love and positivity.

Reaching this state definitely takes daily practice, but in time it will help you to respond to life with positivity and understanding.

Here are 3 ways to protect yourself from bad vibes so you can feel the love-

1.) Get Grounded

Grounding allows you to become present in your body and connects you with Mother Earth. We all know how healing and relaxing it can be to take a walk in nature, and this exercise aims to bring more of this energy into your life.

This exercise is best done standing on the grass or sand in bare feet, but if you don’t have easy access to a patch of nature where you live, your bedroom floor also works fine.

Stand with your feet firmly on the ground, close your eyes and visualize a healing green light coming up through your feet from Mother Earth. See the light moving up through your feet and rooting you to the Earth. Next, slowly visualize the green light moving up along your spine out to the top of your head. Connect with yourself and feel your entire body being supported by Mother Earth.

This daily grounding practice will help you to feel more calm and centered in your body, which will help you to easily find stillness in moments of adversity or hostility.

2.) Visualize a White Light

When you find yourself confronted with bad vibes or a negative situation, protect yourself by imagining a bright, white light surrounding your body. See the light radiating out from around you, repelling any negativity that is not yours to carry.

To enhance the effectiveness of your white light, you can also repeat a mantra to yourself like- “I surround myself only with loving, light energy. I am safe and protected.”

The stronger you can visualize the white light, the easier it will be to deflect any negativity and to remain focused on positive thoughts.

3.) Use Crystals

Crystals have been used as tools of protection, luck and fortune for centuries. Certain crystals are believed to help protect your energy from bad vibes and can help to keep you in a positive frame of mind. Some of the best crystals to use include-

Amethyst

Black Tourmaline

Smoky Quartz

Keep these crystals either in your pocket or wear them as jewellery. By keeping them near you, these crystals can help to protect your energy from any negativity that may be lingering.

You can also use these crystals in your home in order to keep your environment free and clear from heavy energy.