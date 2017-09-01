3 Ways To Sell Your Overstock On Overstock

It’s easy to overlook Overstock as a potential platform for online sales. Most people think about selling on Amazon and eBay and forget the other smaller potential options. However, despite Overstock being much smaller than some of the big name platforms – it does have its uses. Many people make their living selling goods full time on overstock.

Due to the nature of the platform (and the limited exposure it receives) selling on overstock can be a little different (and more difficult) than some of the bigger and better platforms.

To give you a helping hand, today we are going discuss three useful and actionable tips that can help you get rid of your stock on overstock.

Let’s get started.

Promotions

You don’t need to be a brain surgeon to understand that customers love a good promotion. This is especially true on Overstock where discounts and promos are highly visible from the category page. Even a small discount will earn you the coveted big bold text in bright red that screams “SALE” to Overstock’s visitors.

But should you actually offer a good discount? Or should you just offer a small discount to get the big red text?

Adding a small (almost useless) discount to your item is one of the oldest tricks in the Overstock book. To be honest we have never seen evidence of it translating into more sales. Sure you’ll get more clicks through to your item, but that doesn’t mean they are going to convert into customers.

From the moment the visitor realises that the big red text was referring to a 1% discount, they’re going to feel cheated.

Not exactly the best first impression in the world huh.

That being said, if you can offer a good discount, then promotions are a brilliant way to attract more customers (and generate more sales).

The golden rule here is this:

If you can’t afford to run a valuable promotion, then don’t run one at all.

Bulk Discounts

Bulk discounts are especially effective when you have a large quantity of small (low cost) items that you need to get rid of quickly. All you need to do is create multiple options for people to buy large amounts of your product at a discounted rate. Simple right?

Well it’s simple in practice but by doing this you do open yourself up to competition. Competitors can (and do) purchase products from sellers in bulk and then undercut them by selling them at a lower price than you individually on overstock.

Just be careful about who you sell to (or be prepared to give up on the smaller individual sales of the item) for this to be an effective strategy.

Bundles

The concept of bundles is reasonably simple, but when executed correctly they can be a great way to boost sales. The beauty of bundles is that they can leave the customer feeling like they have just found the best deal of their lives (while you actually make more profit).

There are many viable strategies for bundles, but the one we like the most is what we call the “cost price” method.

For this method to work you need to find an item that has a large margin to make the effort this takes worthwhile. This large margin item is where you’re going to be making your money.

Next head on over to Amazon and look up the item (or something similar) and note down what “related items” are displayed. Particular attention should be paid to the “customers also purchased” section. These items are the kind of thing you are going to be including in your bundle. Look through your inventory and find something suitable to bundle with your high margin item.

Once you have done that you should create your bundle. Now this is the important part:

Price your bundle at the standard price of your high margin item + the cost price of your related item.

Don’t add any profit margin onto the related item, just use the price you paid for it.

It seems counter intuitive, but you’re not actually losing any money by doing this. The customer gets a great deal, and you sell more of your high margin items making you a decent amount of profit.

Conclusion

So there you have it, a few simple tips that can help you increase your sales on Overstock. Despite the nature of the platform being different to Amazon or eBay, the general principle is the same. It’s a race to the bottom in a constant price war.

Give the customers what they want (at the lowest price) and you’re going to be the guy making the sales.