30 Accomplishments To Be Proud Of

Today is my Birthday and as I sit and reflect on turning the BIG 3-0, I am in awe of all the things that I have accomplished in my life.

My ideal age has always been 30. I’ve been writing my goals down since I was 15 and intentionally living my life on purpose. Seeing my goals unfold years later, has me teary eyed writing this post.

30 & Thriving

Dreams do come true, you just have to dream with your eyes wide open. Listen, there is no crystal ball that’s going to show you the way. You have to make BOLD moves even if you’re scared. I have been scared and even talked myself out of doing a lot things. However, over the years I’ve learned to become “fearless” in the process. I learned how to get out of my own damn way.

[Read It’s Growth Time to learn more about my mistakes and how I turned my pain into triumph.]

My list below is not in any particular order. My list does not diminish anything you have going for yourself. My list is simply a reflection of what a little Black girl from the hood, who was abandoned by her mother at the age of 16, and who hustled her way through college would achieve before her 30th Birthday.

Work Ethic. I’ve been working since I was 15, not because I wanted to, but I had to. I learned that if I wanted to have the life I dreamed, then I must put in the work to achieve it. Speaker. I have been speaking since I was a little girl. I enjoy sharing my story to empower others. College. I attended the BEST Historically Black College & University (HBCU) - Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU). I got a B.S. in Psychology and I loved my HBCU experience! Mentorship. I’ve always had someone who admired my tenacity to mentor and lead me along my journey. Now, it’s a blessing to be able to return the blessing to other young girls I mentor. Spirituality. I am so thankful to have a relationship with God. Knowing where my help comes from gives me strength. Moving. I moved from Orlando to St. Louis, right after college to take a leadership position with a top banking company. I did not know anyone and it turned out to be a great move. Corner Office in Corporate America. I had the beautiful glass window looking out over the office, with the big door, a team, and the fancy leadership title. Cooking. I cook more often than I eat out. It is definitely a money saver. Breaking Generational Curses. I refused to allow the poverty mindset to overcome me and became the “first” in my family to accomplish many things. Graduate School. I went back to school and got a M.A. in Management in Leadership at Webster University. Small Business Owner. It didn’t take me long to find out that I needed to be in business for myself helping other people achieve their goals. Learn more about my business Let’s Grow Institute here. Giving Back. Throughout my life I have given back my time, my money, and my resources to serve the community. Travel. I’ve been to over 20 of the 50 states, been out of the country, and still have more traveling to do. Marriage. This October my Hubby Al & I will be celebrating 5 years of marriage. Praise God! Sorority. I am a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. I love my Sorors! Media. I’ve shared my story and goal achievement strategies on FOX 2 News, the radio, newspapers/magazines, etc. I have even been on a “jumbotron” speaking at a college graduation. Talk about #goals. Luxury. I’ve owned my dream luxury vehicle, Lexus. I’ve bought luxury items and still have them years later. I’ve eaten at exclusive restaurants and stayed at 5 star hotels. Experiencing the finer things in life feels good. Coaching Certification. I completed the John C. Maxwell heartfelt training program and use his tools/resources to learn, grow, and coach my clients. Network. I learned how to connect with like-minded individuals and build my relationship currency. Home Ownership. I didn’t do it the typical way of going to the bank and taking out a home loan. I was blessed to marry into home ownership. Best-Selling Author. This was a BIG goal of mine when I became an Author. Get your copy of my books here. No-nonsense. My no-nonsense attitude is a strength that I developed to keep me focused on my goals. Awards. I’ve received some of the best honors and awards over my life. Teacher. I taught for 2 years with the Teach For America program. It was an enlightening experience. Family/Friends. I am thankful that I know that I have a foundation of people who believes in me. Shoe Wall. When I got my first job as a teenager, I went shoe crazy! Now, as an adult I have the pleasure of seeing all my colorful shoes on my shoe wall. Saying No. I use to be a people-pleaser. Learning to say No has allowed me the peace of mind that I yearned for. It has freed me to be able to say YES to more meaningful things. Loving Myself. I love me some me! Trust me, it wasn’t always this way. I had to learn how to love my big nose, chunky cheeks, and baby teeth. Now, self-care and self-love is essential in my life. Investments. In order to acquire the wealth I desire, I learned to let my money make me more money. Motherhood. I am a new mommy to Princess Asha. She is so adorable and when I am with her nothing else seems to matter.

I am a Goal Getter!