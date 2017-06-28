30 Genius Recipes That Will Let You Make Dinner on the Grill Every Day This Month

By The Daily Meal Staff

Abandon your oven and cook every evening meal on the grill for the rest of summer

Shutterstock

In the summertime, when the temperatures start to rise, the last think anyone wants to do is turn on the oven or stove and transform the kitchen into a hot, sweltering inferno all for the sake of dinner. If you are fortunate enough to have outdoor grilling space, then by all means make good use of it and cook your meals alfresco as often as you possibly can.

We have gathered 30 great grilling recipes to help make thinking about and organizing a whole month’s worth of dinners a breeze in every sense of the word!

On a warm summer evening after a hot summer day the last thing most people want is a hearty bowl of pasta or a steaming pot of stew! Instead, meals of grilled chicken, steak, salads and good-for-you veggie burgers are the way to go.

You can also switch things up with vegetable skewers with delicious herb filled salsas and grilled fish dishes that won’t weigh you down — there are so many great grilled meals for everyone to enjoy. The grill allows you to make the most of the season’s fresh fruit and vegetables, and if you want to treat yourself to dessert, there’s no reason not to cook that on the grill too:Charred peaches topped with ice cream or blackened bananas with cream and chocolate sauce are always popular.

You don’t need to worry about getting bored of grilling, or of eating incredibly unhealthily in this month of outdoor cooking. Your grilling repertoire can expand far beyond the classic hot dog and hamburger. With genius dishes ranging from grilled steak lettuce wraps, to eggplant and quinoa salad, to grilled Thai chicken curry skewers, there’s no way you’ll be fed up with your grill, nor will you ever want to stop cooking outdoors.

Hannah Hoskins and Daisy Nichols contributed to this story.

