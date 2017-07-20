30 Reasons You Should Buy YOURSELF Flowers

Do you feel like buying yourself a bouquet is embarrassing? Does it seem a bit desperate? Needy? Well, think again! The days of damsels in distress and wilting violets are over and done with—thank goodness! In this day and age, it’s all about self-care and empowerment. Just like the timeless beauty of roses, those thorns represent the grit you possess after overcoming heartaches and obstacles by your own will and determination. So why should you wait around for someone to give you fresh blooms when you can easily get them for yourself? Go buy them for yourself!
Think of all those times when you were feeling blue and flowers in full bloom chased those blues away. Don’t you just want to surround yourself with lovely blossoms for your personal well-being? They may appear delicate, but fresh cut flowers also have tons of practical uses! And if you take care of them properly, flowers can last longer than expected. You can dry them up and get crafty. You can use flowers as natural pest control. The right blooms can even help you turn your apartment into the ultimate tropical home!
If you need more convincing, here are 30 more reasons why you should buy yourself flowers.
- Because you need some inspiration.
- Because your space needs sprucing up.
- Because you need a pick-me-up and a cuppa coffee just won’t do.
- Because flowers are awesome and so are you!
- Because you know how to appreciate the little things.
- Because sometimes, you just need to be kind to yourself.
- Because flowers have healing properties.
- Because flowers radiate beauty.
- Because flowers radiate strength.
- Because flower radiate passion.
- Because flowers radiate love.
- Because you’re beautiful.
- Because you’re strong.
- Because you’re passionate.
- Because you’re in love.
- Because you’ve fallen out of love.
- Because you got your heart broken.
- Because you’ve made yourself whole again.
- Because you’re perfectly imperfect.
- Because you’re stronger now.
- Because you’re wiser.
- Because you’re self-assured.
- Because you don’t need to wait around waiting for others to know your worth.
- Because you don’t have to look towards others for validation.
- Because you want something pretty to go with your pretty awesome life.
- Because you value your independence.
- Because you can damn well afford it.
- Because no one appreciates them more than you do, just like no one can love yourself like you can.
- Because you can take care of yourself.
- Because you deserve it.
There you go! We gave you 30 reasons, but honestly, you don’t really need a reason to buy those lovely blooms. So go ahead—INDULGE!
CONVERSATIONS