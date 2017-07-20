30 Reasons You Should Buy YOURSELF Flowers

Do you feel like buying yourself a bouquet is embarrassing? Does it seem a bit desperate? Needy? Well, think again! The days of damsels in distress and wilting violets are over and done with—thank goodness! In this day and age, it’s all about self-care and empowerment. Just like the timeless beauty of roses, those thorns represent the grit you possess after overcoming heartaches and obstacles by your own will and determination. So why should you wait around for someone to give you fresh blooms when you can easily get them for yourself? Go buy them for yourself!