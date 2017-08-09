30 Years of Alive & Free: It's All About Commitment

It was the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, turf wars were rampant, and the streets were dangerous to say the least. I was a Math teacher and administrator in San Francisco, and teamed up with Jack Jacqua, a community activist on behalf of youth rights. We decided too many valuable lives had been lost to street violence. We said ‘enough is enough.’ We knew something had to be done. We vowed to keep it real for young people and work tirelessly to empower them to make choices for themselves that would lead to a path away from violence and toward bright futures.

In February of 1987, we invited 16 kids to a meeting in the basement of the Potrero Hill Neighborhood House in San Francisco. From then on every Tuesday night we kept the light on, whether 100 or five showed up. And they showed up, week after week to hear what we had to say, while also voicing their own lives and struggles.

In the early years, Alive & Free was a way to keep kids on track and literally out of jail, and the Tuesday night meeting was the hub of everything. Although we admit we didn’t have any big vision back then, what we were doing was working.

It’s all about commitment!

We made the commitment to young people that if they could stay away from violence, gangs and drugs--that when they graduated from high school they could pick the college and we’d find the money. That was a crazy thing to say because we didn’t have a dime, but as a result of our commitment to them we made it work and found the money.

30 years later, we are celebrating our 225th college graduate—65 of whom have gone on to earn advanced degrees—and we are proud to say that Alive & Free graduates have gone on to become leaders in their communities and successes in all walks of life. They’ve embraced our motto: “The more you know, the more you owe” and give back to their communities.

Today, we’ve grown and progressed from our Tuesday and Thursday night classes here at the Club, to our weekly radio and television shows, to our Training Institutes and our school adoption programs, to our national and international consortium partners and conferences, to our partnerships with other community agencies and law enforcement, to the bestselling book Street Soldier and the documentary of the same name and to all the accolades and awards that have been bestowed upon us over the years. It’s just been amazing!

I’m often asked, how did we get here? Think hip-hop music, a gritty movie, straight-talking-street-smarts, and those Tuesday night meetings that kept on rolling along.

Soldiering On

In 1991, Rap performer Hammer had an idea for a show that focused on social issues. The Street Soldiers Radio show, a weekly call-in program on 106 KMEL-FM, discussed violence, gangs, drugs, and other issues affecting the community. After the first episode aired, we became Hammer’s successor and permanent host, and today the show is an important part of Alive & Free’s work with youth. Now live streamed on the internet and on iHeart radio with thousands of weekly listeners, it has run continuously for 25 years.

A Gritty Inspiration

In those early years, we knew we were onto something but weren’t exactly sure what. After seeing a critically acclaimed film, Menace II Society, a raw portrayal of urban violence and the gang lifestyle in Los Angeles, things started to solidify with our approach. Looking back, we were performing our own CSI-style inspection of the risk factors for violence, and created a medical-style prescription to stop the violence by viewing it as a social disease with an explicit treatment process. Called the Alive & Free Prescription, it has become the heart of what we do here. We emphasized the risk factors, the commandments of violence that put youth at risk, and important rules for living. Our Prescription taught young people that nothing is more valuable than an individual’s life.

Going National, then International

The Alive & Free Prescription allowed us to reach a broader audience beyond Tuesday nights at the Club, and it gave us the methodology to teach others worldwide, all based on the idea that violence spreads like a disease. In 2003, at the request of Street Soldiers across the country, we launched the Alive & Free Consortium, a group of professionals and organizations dedicated to preventing violence worldwide by using and promoting our violence prevention model.

Expanding our reach beyond the U.S., in 2005, the State Department asked us to visit Nigeria to teach our methodology. In the years to follow, Alive & Free has taken root in Haiti, Botswana, Canada, Thailand and South Africa, and we are confident that this is just the start.

Engaging on All Fronts

With the city of San Francisco, we’ve teamed up on a unique Community Ambassador Program and are working with the San Francisco Police Department to improve the relationship between the police and the community. We know that if policy can justify some of the horrendous police shootings that have taken place in this country, then policy has to change, and we’re determined to play a key role in police accountability and reform.

So here’s to 30 years…and a big salute to all of you who work with young people. Thank you for working with them. Thank you for believing in them when they don’t believe in themselves. Thank you for seeing something in them when they don’t see it in themselves. Believe me, it’s definitely worth it.

We’re proud of our accomplishments, and the path that got us here today will continue to inspire and direct our future. We remain committed as ever to empowering youth to make better choices. We believe that we are a symbol of what can happen when organizations invest in young people week after week, year after year. It’s been three decades and counting, and we’re ready for the next 30. Let’s all work together to keep our young people Alive & Free.

Dr. Joseph Marshall is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of Alive & Free, an award winning youth development program headquartered in San Francisco, CA. He is the author of the book Street Soldier: One Man’s Struggle to Save a Generation-One Life at a Time. His innovative work with youth has earned him the MacArthur Genius Award, the California Prize for Service and the Common Good, an Ashoka Fellowship, the Children’s Defense Fund Leadership Award, the Essence Award, and the Use Your Life Award from Oprah Winfrey.