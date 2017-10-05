31 Ways To Shake Up Your Style This October

Deciding to take another slice of cinnamon-apple pie is a no-brainer, but figuring out how to dress stylishly 31 days in a row? A bit more challenging. So we scoured Pinterest to find the most fashionable fall ladies and now we’re sharing their best tips with you.

TIMUR EMEK/GETTY IMAGES

TAKE YOUR WHITE PANTS BACK OUT OF STORAGE

Even after Labor Day, white pants look très chic. We love the idea of styling them with a Parisian striped turtleneck, suede tote and bright red cat-eye sunnies.

DANIEL ZUHNICK/GETTY IMAGES

PAIR SPORTY WITH GIRLY

A neon sweatshirt works surprisingly well with a flirty ruffled skirt. Just be sure they have at least one color in common.

EVERYTHING CURVY AND CHIC

MIX CASUAL AND GLAM

How do you make a cheeky sweatshirt and ripped jeans feel festive and dressed up? By adding a pair of glittery block heels and a sophisticated button-down. It’s the perfect balance between weekend wear and your favorite party pieces.

CAROLINE’S MODE

LET YOUR ACCESSORIES DO ALL THE WORK

Looking to break out of your usual all-black style? Test the waters with colorful or printed accessories, like an embroidered bag, snake print boots or a plaid blazer.

ATLANTIC-PACIFIC

LAYER YOUR SUMMER DRESSES

A slinky summer slip dress becomes fall- and work-appropriate when layered over a classic button-down. Swap your pumps for slides for a commute that’s just as comfortable as it is chic.

THE SILVER STYLIST

DIY YOUR OWN SOCK BOOTS

Worried the sock boot trend won’t last long enough to actually invest in? Fake a pair by wearing socks and heels of the same shade.

ANINE BING

LET YOUR HEMS DOWN

You don’t need to buy a new pair of shoes to get in on the slouchy boot trend. Simply unroll the ends of your boyfriend jeans to mimic the trendy rumpled effect.

DANIEL ZUCHNIK/GETTY IMAGES

GO PRINT CRAZY

Moody florals and dark gingham are both trending, so why not try wearing them together? As long as everything is in the same color family (i.e., dark purple, black and deep red), we promise you won’t look like you got dressed in the dark.

OR TRY TOTALLY MONOCHROME

Sticking to one color does not necessarily mean sticking to one shade. Mix up lights and darks for a look that’s way more intriguing than just head-to-toe navy.

STUFF SHE LIKES

LET YOUR SWEATER DRESS TAKE CENTER STAGE

The perfect piece to wear when you want to look autumnal, but Mother Nature still thinks it’s summer. Keep accessories minimal to make it feel really special.

THE 12ISH STYLE

GIVE OVERALLS A TRY

You don’t need to be a farmer or under the age of ten to get away with wearing overalls. Look for a slim-fit pair in a clean wash and pair it with classic staples like sleek ankle boots and a crisp button-down.

EDWARD BERTHELOT/GETTY IMAGES

GO HANDS-FREE WITH A FANNY PACK

Yes, the style usually favored by tourists has officially made its way into the high fashion scene. To avoid looking like a lost visitor, opt for a leather or suede version and style it with beautifully chic pieces like sock boots and a cashmere sweater dress.

VANNI BASSETTI/GETTY IMAGES

TIE A LARGE SCARF AT YOUR WAIST

You might have thought to tie a bandanna or neckerchief through your belt loops before, but what about a full-size silk version? This is one of easiest ways to add a layer of interest to basic jeans and a turtleneck. (Plus, you should see how cool this looks on the move.)

DANIEL ZUCHNIK/GETTY IMAGES

WEAR YOUR PJS ALL WEEKEND LONG

Bold accessories and clean white kicks are all you need to make the sweater and pajama pants you wore to bed last night totally appropriate for daytime. (Shh, it’ll be our little secret.)

CHRISTIAN VIERIG/GETTY IMAGES

TRY A NEWSBOY CAP

If you’re worried about it looking costumey, try pairing your new hat with a classic outfit like a slim-fit, long-sleeve tee and a professional-looking midi skirt.

MY CURVES AND CURLS

DON’T SHY AWAY FROM SUMMER PRINTS

Just because the weather is cooling down doesn’t mean you need to stow away your palm prints. Traditional fall pieces like a leather jacket, wool Panama hat or striped pants will keep them from feeling out of place.

SONG OF STYLE

MAKE THIS SEASON’S RED TREND WORK FOR YOU

In case you haven’t yet heard, red is officially the “it” color of the season. But if the idea of wearing even a hint of candy-apple red is sending you into a tizzy, try a deeper shade instead. Burgundy, wine and oxblood are all just as stylish as their super-bright cousins.

KELLY AUGUSTINE

OR JUST ADD ONE RED ITEM

Wearing such a vibrant color can feel like a look-at-me move. A much safer way to dip a toe into the trend is by choosing a red crossbody, a pair of cherry kicks or even a bright lip.

KBSTYLED

TOSS A TOUGH MOTO OVER A BOHO MAXI

Time to get your money’s worth on all those fancy dresses from that endless string of weddings this summer. Sporting them with a leather or suede jacket tones down their fancy nature and gives you an instantly cool Rachel Zoe vibe.

FREDDIE HARREL

EMBRACE YOUR INNER NERD

With the school year in full swing, it’s time even the non-students got in on the fun. Layer a sweater vest over a classic button-down before tucking the whole thing into a pair of high-waisted mom jeans. Finish things off with some clean white kicks and we’ll see you in class.

FIGTNY

USE TEXTURE TO ADD INTEREST TO AN ALL-BLACK OUTFIT

Black is often thought of as the most flattering shade, but oversize sweaters in dark colors can swallow you up and leave you looking shapeless and unnecessarily matte (especially when you wear them with equally dark pants and boots). Mix and match pieces with a variety of feels, like coarse knits with smooth shiny leathers, to give your outfit some much-needed depth.

DANIEL ZUCHNICK/GETTY IMAGES

STYLE YOUR CARDIGAN AS A SHIRT

We’re definitely on board with any trick that instantly doubles our wardrobe. If closing the bottom buttons over your hips creates an unflattering buckling situation, simply unbutton as high as you need to go to smooth things out, then toss on a high-waisted skirt and a chic belt.

LADY OF STYLE

MIX AND MATCH YOUR SUITS

If your workwear is starting to feel a little stale, try swapping the tops and bottoms for a fresh new look. The fact that every piece has a sleek, tailored cut will prevent even the most unexpected prints from clashing, like this graphic jacket and pinstripe pants.

PETITE STYLE STUDIO

MAKE YOUR SNOW BOOTS A PART OF THE LOOK

Proof positive that winter boots can actually look cute. Offset the tough, outdoorsy nature of your shoes by pairing them with a feminine midi skirt and glamorous sunnies in complementary colors.

SILK DROPS

WEAR A VEST, DRESS AND PANTS ALL AT ONCE

Sporting a dress over jeans is one of our favorite styling tricks, but adding a long vest on over the whole thing? Sartorial genius. The long lines help give even the most petite ladies the illusion of length and height.

THE JE NE SAIS QUOI

EMBRACE AUTUMN’S VIBRANT HUES

Oh, you thought fall was the time to start reverting back to wearing all blacks and grays? Not so much. Give bright oranges, yellows, reds and purples a try and the limited hours of sunlight might not feel quite as short.

EDWARD BERTHELOT/GETTY IMAGES

WEAR A TEE INSTEAD OF A JACKET

Not quite ready to commit to a jacket? Layer a long-sleeve T-shirt under a short-sleeve dress and you’ll still stay stylishly warm.

POLIENNE

WEAR A FAUX-FUR TOPPER WITH CASUAL BASICS

It may feel like a fancy piece that you should be wearing only on special occasions, but a fuzzy coat is more versatile than you think. Grungy Dr. Martens and loose boyfriend jeans are the perfect balance to a luxe-feeling faux fur.

OHH COUTURE

SHOW JUST A SLIVER OF SKIN

As temps cool down you’ll be tempted to cover everything from head to toe. But leaving just a hint of skin exposed between the top of your over-the-knee boots and the hem of your dress is a surefire way to score major style points.

GRASIE MERCEDES

TRY A BOLD COLORED COAT

One great coat is really all you need to look fabulous all fall and winter long. This marigold overcoat instantly elevates a basic denim-on-denim look, and definitely puts a smile on our face.

SINCERELY JULES

GET A LITTLE CATTY

Easiest (and chicest) Halloween costume ever.