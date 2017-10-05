31 Ways To Shake Up Your Style This October

Deciding to take another slice of cinnamon-apple pie is a no-brainer, but figuring out how to dress stylishly 31 days in a row? A bit more challenging. So we scoured Pinterest to find the most fashionable fall ladies and now we’re sharing their best tips with you.
TAKE YOUR WHITE PANTS BACK OUT OF STORAGE
Even after Labor Day, white pants look très chic. We love the idea of styling them with a Parisian striped turtleneck, suede tote and bright red cat-eye sunnies.
Get the look: QuayxKylie sunglasses ($80); Amour Vert top ($78); Diane von Furstenberg pants($281)
PAIR SPORTY WITH GIRLY
A neon sweatshirt works surprisingly well with a flirty ruffled skirt. Just be sure they have at least one color in common.
Get the look: Monki sweatshirt ($40); Thieves Like Us skirt ($73); Nasty Gal shoes ($70)
MIX CASUAL AND GLAM
How do you make a cheeky sweatshirt and ripped jeans feel festive and dressed up? By adding a pair of glittery block heels and a sophisticated button-down. It’s the perfect balance between weekend wear and your favorite party pieces.
Get the look: Forever 21 sweatshirt ($17); L.L.Bean button-down ($55); Addition Elle jeans ($105); Dune London shoes ($99)
LET YOUR ACCESSORIES DO ALL THE WORK
Looking to break out of your usual all-black style? Test the waters with colorful or printed accessories, like an embroidered bag, snake print boots or a plaid blazer.
Get the look: Mango blazer ($120); Uniqlo T-shirt ($15); Hudson jeans ($111); ASOS bag ($40); Vionic boots ($90)
LAYER YOUR SUMMER DRESSES
A slinky summer slip dress becomes fall- and work-appropriate when layered over a classic button-down. Swap your pumps for slides for a commute that’s just as comfortable as it is chic.
Get the look: Elizabeth and James button-down ($265); Vince dress ($207); Qupid slides ($22)
DIY YOUR OWN SOCK BOOTS
Worried the sock boot trend won’t last long enough to actually invest in? Fake a pair by wearing socks and heels of the same shade.
Get the look: Janessa Leone hat ($198); Gap shirtdress ($56); Old Navy cardigan ($30); Hue socks($7); Via Spiga shoes ($225)
LET YOUR HEMS DOWN
You don’t need to buy a new pair of shoes to get in on the slouchy boot trend. Simply unroll the ends of your boyfriend jeans to mimic the trendy rumpled effect.
Get the look: Hanes T-shirt ($24); Isabel Marant Etoile jeans ($485); Sam Edelman boots ($150)
GO PRINT CRAZY
Moody florals and dark gingham are both trending, so why not try wearing them together? As long as everything is in the same color family (i.e., dark purple, black and deep red), we promise you won’t look like you got dressed in the dark.
Get the look: Double Rainbouu shirt ($175); Topshop pants ($85); Aldo boots ($110)
OR TRY TOTALLY MONOCHROME
Sticking to one color does not necessarily mean sticking to one shade. Mix up lights and darks for a look that’s way more intriguing than just head-to-toe navy.
Get the look: J. McLaughlin blazer ($288); Misa dress ($268); Ganni boots ($315); Furla bag ($298)
LET YOUR SWEATER DRESS TAKE CENTER STAGE
The perfect piece to wear when you want to look autumnal, but Mother Nature still thinks it’s summer. Keep accessories minimal to make it feel really special.
Get the look: Theory sweater dress ($395); Clare V. clutch ($215); Jeffrey Campbell heels ($120)
GIVE OVERALLS A TRY
You don’t need to be a farmer or under the age of ten to get away with wearing overalls. Look for a slim-fit pair in a clean wash and pair it with classic staples like sleek ankle boots and a crisp button-down.
Get the look: Ava & Viv button-down ($23); Eloquii overalls ($120); Minnetonka boots ($43); Ted Baker bag ($219)
GO HANDS-FREE WITH A FANNY PACK
Yes, the style usually favored by tourists has officially made its way into the high fashion scene. To avoid looking like a lost visitor, opt for a leather or suede version and style it with beautifully chic pieces like sock boots and a cashmere sweater dress.
Get the look: Missguided dress ($67); Gucci fanny pack ($1,050); 3.1 Phillip Lim boots ($695)
TIE A LARGE SCARF AT YOUR WAIST
You might have thought to tie a bandanna or neckerchief through your belt loops before, but what about a full-size silk version? This is one of easiest ways to add a layer of interest to basic jeans and a turtleneck. (Plus, you should see how cool this looks on the move.)
Get the look: Eddie Bauer top ($28); EVIDNT jeans ($80); Echo scarf ($59); Avec Les Filles shoes($148)
WEAR YOUR PJS ALL WEEKEND LONG
Bold accessories and clean white kicks are all you need to make the sweater and pajama pants you wore to bed last night totally appropriate for daytime. (Shh, it’ll be our little secret.)
Get the look: Prada sunglasses ($470); Eddie Borgo earrings ($275); & Other Stories sweater ($145); Soma pants ($42); New Balance sneakers ($100)
TRY A NEWSBOY CAP
If you’re worried about it looking costumey, try pairing your new hat with a classic outfit like a slim-fit, long-sleeve tee and a professional-looking midi skirt.
Get the look: August Hat Company hat ($42); Everlane sweater ($40); C/MEO Collective skirt($215); Balenciaga heels ($995)
DON’T SHY AWAY FROM SUMMER PRINTS
Just because the weather is cooling down doesn’t mean you need to stow away your palm prints. Traditional fall pieces like a leather jacket, wool Panama hat or striped pants will keep them from feeling out of place.
Get the look: Hat Attack hat ($110); Calvin Klein jacket ($140); Forever 21 shirt ($9); Woman Within pants ($30)
MAKE THIS SEASON’S RED TREND WORK FOR YOU
In case you haven’t yet heard, red is officially the “it” color of the season. But if the idea of wearing even a hint of candy-apple red is sending you into a tizzy, try a deeper shade instead. Burgundy, wine and oxblood are all just as stylish as their super-bright cousins.
Get the look: Joan Vass blazer ($328); APC skirt ($210); Mango boots ($130); Diane von Furstenberg bag ($198)
OR JUST ADD ONE RED ITEM
Wearing such a vibrant color can feel like a look-at-me move. A much safer way to dip a toe into the trend is by choosing a red crossbody, a pair of cherry kicks or even a bright lip.
Get the look: Lane Bryant jacket ($100); JCPenney top ($19); Good American jeans ($179); Gucci bag ($980); Chelsea Crew boots ($80)
TOSS A TOUGH MOTO OVER A BOHO MAXI
Time to get your money’s worth on all those fancy dresses from that endless string of weddings this summer. Sporting them with a leather or suede jacket tones down their fancy nature and gives you an instantly cool Rachel Zoe vibe.
Get the look: Xhilaration jacket ($40); Rachel Zoe dress ($695)
EMBRACE YOUR INNER NERD
With the school year in full swing, it’s time even the non-students got in on the fun. Layer a sweater vest over a classic button-down before tucking the whole thing into a pair of high-waisted mom jeans. Finish things off with some clean white kicks and we’ll see you in class.
Get the look: Theory button-down ($235); Lands’ End sweater vest ($38); Topshop jeans ($70); Keds sneakers ($40)
USE TEXTURE TO ADD INTEREST TO AN ALL-BLACK OUTFIT
Black is often thought of as the most flattering shade, but oversize sweaters in dark colors can swallow you up and leave you looking shapeless and unnecessarily matte (especially when you wear them with equally dark pants and boots). Mix and match pieces with a variety of feels, like coarse knits with smooth shiny leathers, to give your outfit some much-needed depth.
Get the look: H&M sweater ($20); Lyssé pants ($108); Shiraleah bag ($55); ASOS boots ($56)
STYLE YOUR CARDIGAN AS A SHIRT
We’re definitely on board with any trick that instantly doubles our wardrobe. If closing the bottom buttons over your hips creates an unflattering buckling situation, simply unbutton as high as you need to go to smooth things out, then toss on a high-waisted skirt and a chic belt.
Get the look: Uniqlo cardigan ($40); Levi’s belt ($29); Boohoo skirt ($36); ASH boots ($194)
MIX AND MATCH YOUR SUITS
If your workwear is starting to feel a little stale, try swapping the tops and bottoms for a fresh new look. The fact that every piece has a sleek, tailored cut will prevent even the most unexpected prints from clashing, like this graphic jacket and pinstripe pants.
Get the look: Nike jacket ($185); Eileen Fisher T-shirt ($68); ASOS pants ($51); Milly bag ($325)
MAKE YOUR SNOW BOOTS A PART OF THE LOOK
Proof positive that winter boots can actually look cute. Offset the tough, outdoorsy nature of your shoes by pairing them with a feminine midi skirt and glamorous sunnies in complementary colors.
Get the look: Quay Australia sunglasses ($50); Tommy Hilfiger coat ($350); Lacoste sweater ($145); English Factory skirt ($100); Sorel boots ($200)
WEAR A VEST, DRESS AND PANTS ALL AT ONCE
Sporting a dress over jeans is one of our favorite styling tricks, but adding a long vest on over the whole thing? Sartorial genius. The long lines help give even the most petite ladies the illusion of length and height.
Get the look: 14th and Union vest ($40); Diane von Furstenberg dress ($281); Mother jeans ($196); Butter loafers ($328)
EMBRACE AUTUMN’S VIBRANT HUES
Oh, you thought fall was the time to start reverting back to wearing all blacks and grays? Not so much. Give bright oranges, yellows, reds and purples a try and the limited hours of sunlight might not feel quite as short.
Get the look: RACHEL Rachel Roy jacket ($79); Eloquii shirt ($50); Simply Be jeans ($75); MICHAEL Michael Kors bag ($228); Sam Edelman pumps ($110)
WEAR A TEE INSTEAD OF A JACKET
Not quite ready to commit to a jacket? Layer a long-sleeve T-shirt under a short-sleeve dress and you’ll still stay stylishly warm.
Get the look: Forever 21 shirt ($12); Rosie Assoulin shirtdress ($1,596); Calvin Klein heels ($70)
WEAR A FAUX-FUR TOPPER WITH CASUAL BASICS
It may feel like a fancy piece that you should be wearing only on special occasions, but a fuzzy coat is more versatile than you think. Grungy Dr. Martens and loose boyfriend jeans are the perfect balance to a luxe-feeling faux fur.
Get the look: RACHEL Rachel Roy jacket ($189); Splendid T-shirt ($48); Everlane jeans ($68); Dr. Martens boots ($145)
SHOW JUST A SLIVER OF SKIN
As temps cool down you’ll be tempted to cover everything from head to toe. But leaving just a hint of skin exposed between the top of your over-the-knee boots and the hem of your dress is a surefire way to score major style points.
Get the look: M Missoni jacket ($665); Joie dress ($348); Steve Madden boots ($129)
TRY A BOLD COLORED COAT
One great coat is really all you need to look fabulous all fall and winter long. This marigold overcoat instantly elevates a basic denim-on-denim look, and definitely puts a smile on our face.
Get the look: Miss Selfridge coat ($145); Lands’ End shirt ($59); American Eagle Outfitters jeans($25); Banana Republic heels ($128)
GET A LITTLE CATTY
Easiest (and chicest) Halloween costume ever.
Get the look: UO cat ears ($10); LA Hearts sweater ($40); Joe’s Jeans skirt ($298); Free People bag ($38); Senso boots ($295)
