36 Ways Your Business Can Leverage Email Marketing Effectively

Want to leverage the benefits of email marketing without becoming a “Dreaded Spammer”? This is for you.

We all hate spam. We also know that direct email marketing has a very high level of engagement and conversion rate. So as business owners, we rev up our mailchimp/constant contact accounts - and turn into a dreaded spammer ourselves. How can we use email marketing effectively, with a high engagement rate, without becoming just another annoying emailer that gets dumped into the promotions folder.

I reached out to some of the luminaries of the email marketing world, to explain how to navigate this process effectively......

1) Build Better Attribution Models

According to Daniel Malak, Associate at Mark Cuban-owned physical data analytics firm Motionloft, businesses with an online and brick-and-mortar presence optimize their email marketing efforts by studying their customers’ in-store behavior patterns. Understanding measurements such as dwell time, how someone moves throughout aisles, and which areas inside a space see the most engagement is useful when merchandising products in areas where analysts assume they’ll sell best. When evaluating sales receipts, email marketers get a clearer picture of the most successful products sold, which can then be featured in targeted email campaigns that drive more traffic into stores to buy them.

2) Best way to leverage a newsletter is actually by sending it

According to Morea Pollet, Marketing Manager at Piedmont Avenue Consulting Inc, When it comes to the newsletter, the best way to leverage it is by actually sending it. It doesn't matter if you don't have much content, it doesn't matter if it is just to share a blog article, a video, or just an event, you just need to send it. The main reason is that, most of the time only 20% of your list will open it, however, most of the people, even if they don't open your email will see your subject line and your name! Therefore, you want to make sure that when you send it the sender name is yourself or your company.. Just by sending that newsletter and people seeing it in their inbox, it will give them a reminder that you exist--which is what you want. It has happened many times that we send a newsletter and within the next hour someone send us an email "I was just thinking about you and thought I would reach out"....lie...you just received my newsletter that reminded you of my existence.

3) Cut The Links

According to Robert Russo, CEO of PromotionCode, the algorithms that process would-be spam do a great job but can accidentally get your email sent to the bulk folder. If you want to help your email see more inboxes, remove every unneeded link--yes, this includes social media and website header links. The fewer and more obvious the links, the higher your clickthru rate will be, thus improving your overall deliverability by upwards of 5% depending on the number of links cut.

4) Don’t forget the call-to-action button

According to Caroline Barker, Content Marketing Manager at Main Street Hub, a key tip we use in the email marketing strategy for our customers to leverage email marketing effectively is that one of the most important parts of any email is the call-to-action— what should your customers do after they read your email? Every email should have a call-to-action button, whether that's a button that contains a link to Google Maps so they can come visit your business, a link to your phone number to give you a call (so they can see if you’re open or what your specials are), or a link to purchase tickets or download a coupon. You can easily create a button in email marketing platforms like Emma and Constant Contact to draw attention to what you want your readers to do next, and later, you can track how many of those readers actually took action clicked that button.

5) Email Automation is a Grand Slam

According to Justin Hamel, CEO of Brand Names Inc, automated email funnels are the best way to hit an email marketing grand slam. What works really well is creating an automated email funnel that educates customers with various tips, tricks, trends and how to guides related to their interests. Buried deep in some of the emails are tips & tricks shortcuts. The shortcuts being the paid service/product the business is selling. Every single business in the world should be using automated email marketing as it is very easy to scale and the ROI is through the roof!

6) Voice and Value

According to Aaron King, founder of the sports training platform The MOST, give a disproportionate amount of value away to your audience and A/B test how you say it. The more you segment your audience, give value and personalize the message, the higher engagement you will see in return. You should add value to your audience at a rate of at least 4 to 1 compared to selling. For example, The MOST sends a free personalized email called Speed Daily with a workout plan for that given week. This works as a free trial for the platform with upgrade options available once logged in. Whether it is tutorials, recipes or curated content, informational content is highly effective for any brand’s email marketing campaign and content strategy in general.

7) Remove the Headers, Images, and Fancy Icons

According to Anna McNaught, founder, and CEO of The Liked Photo, writing an email as if you are emailing a friend or client yields better results than the full HTML version with images. Write a simple, plain-text email, sharing a story or a few tips, with a couple of call to actions and appropriate links relating to these tips or stories. The advantage is, a plain-text email seems personal and less like a sales page. Subscribers are more inclined to open the email, actually read it, and take action! Take this a step further by using a “subscriber first name” function making the reader feel important and valued.

8) Is It Relevant… Or Fluff?

Dr. Ty Belknap, professional business coach and CEO of MyCoach.Life, believes the best way to effectively utilize email marketing without becoming a spam agent is to only send marketing emails when you have something important to say. If a company sends out marketing emails for no other reason than it’s been two weeks, and the information contained in the email is all fluff, people will start unsubscribing quickly. Create email marketing campaigns with great information. Include articles that can help your clients, such as: How to articles, write-ups from independent professionals, etc. But, if you wait until you have something important to tell the subscribers, they will thank you for it.

9) Timing is Everything

According to Brad Shaw, President, and CEO of Dallas Web Design Inc., the time in which you send out your emails greatly affects the efficiency of your marketing strategy. His ten years of experience in the online marketing world attests that the best time to send out your emails is between 8 pm to midnight. Between this time range, 8 pm to 9 pm is found to be the cream of the crop. This is due to the fact that this time is the time in which a person is free to check out emails from a full day’s work and tasks. This is also the time in which there is a lower volume of emails being sent. Also, it is found that emails sent during Saturdays and Sundays have greater click-through rates. Most of the time, it outperforms the emails sent during weekdays. Studies show that there is lower email volume sent during weekdays and when you are sending out emails when few others do-- there is a bigger chance that your email will be noticed. However, this is not true to all. Optimal emailing time still depends on the behavior of your customers and the deployment time of other marketers.

10) No selling, just helping.

Nick Leffler, Owner and Online Presence Coordinator at Exprance says it’s best to not try to sell directly to your email list. The only industry where you may be able to sell directly in email is retail. Aside from retail you should focus your email strategy on building a relationship with your subscribers. That means don't try to sell them immediately but rather build a relationship with them. It's important to build trust over time and become the go-to trusted resource for them. With that trust built then you can of course lead them towards your paid services which they will be more receptive to.

11) Follow up again, and again, and again.

According to Flynn Zaiger, CEO of Online Optimism, the key to a successful email campaign is repetition, going far beyond what most business owners and marketing managers utilize. Since most of the expense of email marketing comes with the first email - building up a list and forming your design - additional emails are typically a small cost. If at first you don’t succeed, email again. But do remember that there’s a fine line between marketing and spamming. To find that line for your business, make sure to track how many people block or unsubscribe from your communication. Usually one or two follow-ups after an initial communication is enough to gauge someone’s interest.

12) Cross-promotion

Your email marketing becomes more effective, if it gets even bigger. James Corneille, CEO of SMX, says the bigger your email list, the more you can get out of it. Connect with similar businesses in your sector and pitch them on cross-promoting. This would have to be done in a way that gives value to your audience, and shouldn’t be a pitch to buy but rather to have a look if it interests them. Make sure that it makes sense to let your audience know about this. If you have a list of 30k, and the other person has 40k, you can both grow your email lists by collaborating in this way. Cross-promoting has been huge in growing social media accounts, but it can also be used for email lists, very effectively.

13) Get Personal

Batch and blast emails are a thing of the past. Russell Saks, CEO of Campus Protein, an e-commerce brand that sells protein, vitamins and supplements to college students, believes in the power of personalization to reach customers. The company uses an artificial intelligence-based platform from Nosto to recommend relevant products to customers in real-time, including those that are delivered via email. A personalized widget added to Campus Protein's abandoned cart emails is generating a 22% click-through rate. It uses individual customer behavior to display items that are most likely to convert. According to Jan Soerensen, General Manager North America, Nosto, “Consumers are craving personalized experiences and it’s important for brands to better understand their likes/dislikes. Marketers can stand out by powering personalized multi-channel campaigns that deliver relevant product recommendations and content to each individual recipient across websites, mobile apps, emails, Facebook and Instagram."

14) Segment contacts up front

Personalizing your email marketing efforts starts with how well you segment your contacts regardless of your database size.

Here are the three areas that companies should be focusing on when it comes to segmentation:

1) Contact details

Based the contact's information how well do they they align with your ideal customer personas?

2) Intentions

What is the contacts intentions with working with your business. What services are they interested in, what are their pain points, fears, value props, and expectations.

3) Timing

I always tell our guys pretend like you are selling ACs. When is the best time to email someone about buying an AC? The answer: when theirs breaks! You need to identify trigger on when it's the perfect time to contact that person. Context beats content every time.

At ShipMonk, segmenting leads before we email them has been a major driving force behind winning business. We've actually measured the success of our personalized campaigns and they've won over $250,000 in business. All of our campaigns are personalized, so there isn't a comparison, but I compare it to the companies that we're also bidding for that business.

If you take the time upfront to manually segment your contacts you're going to reap the rewards in the long-run (especially if you have a long sales cycle).

15) Test, Test, and Then Test Again

One of the most underutilized features of any email marketing or marketing automation tool are testing features. According to Patrick Delehanty of Marcel Digital, one of the biggest issues he sees with client’s email campaigns are little to no use of testing features.

Most email marketing platforms today give you the ability to test different parts of your campaign to get a better idea of how and when users will be most engaged with the emails you are sending.

For instance, you can test:

Subject lines

Email layouts

Multimedia

Time of send

Calls to action

Landing pages

Take a look at your email marketing tools and look at the different testing features they may, or may not, offer. Leveraging these features will help you better understand how to communicate with your audience and run a more effective, relevant campaign in the process.

16) Focus On Mobile-Friendliness

Think about how often you are on your smartphone checking emails. You probably do it during your commutes, during meetings, on the go between those meetings, and while you’re at home watching TV. Your audience and customers are no different. Patrick Delehanty of Marcel Digital recommends to always keep mobile top of mind when crafting emails. According to a study conducted by Informz, 36% of smartphone users use their smart to read emails, while 34% of users check emails exclusively on smartphones. This means that when you are creating an email or a campaign, make sure that your email renders and reads properly on mobile devices. Failing to do so will inadvertently ignore and frustrate a great portion of your audience who are using mobile to check emails and potentially lose their business.

17) Proofread Your Emails, Seriously

This is so basic but often painfully overlooked. Most of us are in a rush to get our emails out either because we’re on a time crunch or we’re just excited to hit “send”, but it’s important that you slow down read, reread, and then have others proofread your emails before sending. Patrick Delehanty of Marcel Digital insists that this be one of the first items on your checklist before you hit “send” on an email. Email recipients are well aware of grammar errors, misspellings, or when they are called the wrong name (this happens more than you think), and it actually lowers their confidence in our message when they see them.

When you are sending an email, you are directly marketing to that person. Make sure that what you are sending is correct in every grammar, spelling and messaging capacity. You’ll be thankful you took the extra time to do so.

18) Track Your Performance and Use the Data

If you’re using an email marketing platform to send emails and run campaigns (which you definitely should be), make sure you are taking advantage of the tracking data they are providing.

Most email platforms will provide you with:

Open rates

Click-through rates

Bounce rates

Conversion rates

Unsubscribe rates

Spam complaints

This data is invaluable, according to Patrick Delehanty of Marcel Digital. Not only does it give you full scope of how your campaigns and emails are performing at a high level, but it also gives you incredible insight to what your audience prefers and engages with best.

It’s important to note that this data is only valuable when it’s actually analyzed and used in future emails and campaigns. Make sure that you are measuring and analyzing the data provided by your tools. Ask yourself what’s working? What’s not? How can we use this information moving forward? Learning from your successes and mistakes are key. The data these tools provide is your single source of truth.

19) Focus on One Call to Action

As with any marketing campaign, when you send an email you have a goal. That goal could be anything from simply informing, getting someone to signup for an event, or taking advantage of an offer and making a purchase. As a marketer, you have a lot of important goals, but it’s important when crafting an email you focus on what you ultimately want the recipient to do with that specific email. Patrick Delehanty of Marcel Digital recommends focusing on one call to action when sending emails.

As humans, we need to be guided, especially when we’re on a time crunch checking emails. If you put too many calls to actions or links in an email, the recipient gets overwhelmed or confused and will simply alleviate those feelings by closing the email before taking an action. When you are writing an email, imagine the recipient asking you “What do you want me to do with this email?” Doing this will help better construct your message and calls to action so that they will know exactly what you want them to do and not waste their time in the process. Stay focused, your audience will appreciate your directness.

20) Put Your Words on a Diet According to Elaine Wilkes, six-time award winning author and creator of Udemy video course and book, Emails That Get Results, says to use short words, sentences, and paragraphs. Generally, brief emails are easier and more likely to get read, then longer ones. When you think it’s good, go over again and see how you can simplify and cut more fat out. Remember supposedly Mark Twain’s advice, “If I had more time, I would have written a shorter letter.”

21) No ME-mails! According to Elaine Wilkes, six-time award winning author and creator of Udemy video course and book, Emails That Get Results, says to remember your recipient is tuned to Radio Station WIIFM - What’s In It For Me. Remember, it’s not about you - it’s about them. Go over your email and count the “I’s” versus the “you’s.” Are you coming from their point of view and how it will benefit them? WE-mails are how you can best serve them.

22) Be Laser Focused

My name is Gene Caballero and I am co founder of GreenPal which has been described as Uber for lawn care.

When creating a new prospectus campaign, be sure to only target a very small influential group of individuals (for us it was realtors) that will have the greatest influence on your business or product.

This will allow you to tailor your messaging, value proposition, and your subject line to the exact pain points of that segmented group.

Since the launch of our direct marketing campaign, we have seen an 30% uptick in our multiple property feature and an 10% growth on our growth overall.

Thank you for including us and our homepage for citation in your article.

23) Use Video

Jack Anzarouth, President of Digital Ink Marketing, says “Like most things online these days, the answer to effectively using email is video, particularly animated video. Sending video via email can be a risky proposition, but a screen grab with a play button that leads to a landing page that hosts the video is a solid stand in.

With video’s ability to get messages across quickly and animation’s natural ability to engage people and keep them watching, an animated explainer video is a sound marketing investment to use in your email campaigns.

If you use an emailing service, they will likely have ways of sending videos via email that they’ve tested out and perfected. The key here is the animation. It costs a bit more than shooting live action, but people are more likely to watch it than live action and you’re not constrained by the laws of physics to explain what you need to get across.”

24) Set Expectations, and Deliver On Them.

There's no catch-all perfect frequency, timing, or type of email that outperforms the rest. Rather, it's all about setting expectations and delivering on them, according to Crayon CMO Ellie Mirman. At Crayon, users get daily emails with customized competitive intelligence digests based on the companies they choose to track. Sending emails every day may seem like a lot, but not when you've set the expectation that subscribers will receive this content. By allowing them to opt in and customize their emails, this content becomes a sought-after resource rather than a distracting advertisement. To apply this to your business, think about what value you can offer and be up-front about how and when your subscribers can expect to receive it.

25) Trigger Curiosity.

Sacha Ferrandi | Founder & Head Principal of Source Capital Funding, Inc. says, “When participating in an email marketing campaign intended to provoke an action, the subject line is one of your most valuable space of text real-estate, given it is a strong determiner of your emails click-through rate. Getting people to open your email is the first step to successfully leveraging your email marketing campaigns effectively.

An excellent way to help increase your click-through rate is to trigger curiosity.

By developing a sense of mystery, people are more inclined to click on your email simply to satisfy their curiosity. A simple way to do this is to use phrases like: “Find Out How…,” “How To…,” and “Did You Know…,” without actually giving an answer or solution within the subject line. This tactic causes the user to start asking themselves questions and helps convince them that your email is where they can find the answers.

Although there are many studies proving that this tactic works, it is not one size fits all. A/B test several different subject lines on the same email and discover which version worked best for your desired target audience. Once you have found the best performing variation, you can then adjust your email subject lines moving forward. The more people you get to open and read your email, the more engagement you are likely to receive. “

26) Understand Email Marketing Methodology

According to Casey Tibbs, owner and founder of image squared marketing, leveraging email marketing effectively depends on your understanding of email marketing methodology and when/why to use each method.

E-blasts are individual, one-time email campaigns that are great for good old top-of-mind awareness, product announcements, special offers, event announcements, etc.

Email drip marketing consists of one or more strategic, long-term email campaigns, each with specific goals, audiences, etc. These are typically pre-built and automated, giving prospects a series of emails following an action taken, such as entering an email to view a white paper.

If you're emailing prospects with the sole intention of converting them into paying customers, drip marketing is likely your best bet. If you're promoting a certain product or service and looking to drive immediate sales, an e-blast is a great idea. A healthy mix of both methods, along with a proven (or projected) frequency capacity of your audience, is often the best way to go. Monitor open and click rates, looking for evidence that you're sending too often or too infrequently, and watch for trends in your data that reveal your most engaging content. Adjust accordingly, measure again, repeat.

This may all sound too elementary and rather dull, but the best email marketers have used this simple framework and methodology to develop and perfect their campaign strategies over time.

At some point, you'll have the opportunity to get creative and shake things up within this system. It's the system, though, that allows for successful experimentation and successful failure. When you have the freedom to successfully experiment—>fail—>repeat, and gather data (and experience) along the way, growth can come quickly.

27) Lose the click-bait deals

“Email marketing is a key way to directly communicate with your customer and a lot of brands forget that. When every brand is having a 20% off promotion, customers become numb to it and only shop when your brand is discounted. In today’s retail climate, customers, specifically millennials and gen-z, are looking for brands that they feel a deeper connection to. At LIVELY, we find it more effective to use email as a way to build our community and keep our customers engaged with our brand. When customers get our emails, it reads like a friend giving them tips or letting them know about a new product they just discovered, versus a brand trying to sell them on a promotion.” - Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Founder of LIVELY

28) Make generic emails feel personal Email can be an effective tool for reminding your users to engage with your brand or keep logging in to use your service, however your email reminders should never feel like they are sent by a robot, and instead should always seem personal and engaging. Sarah Morgan, Senior Manager of Digital Marketing & User Engagement at Bitly, says the link management platform uses automated emails to remind users of their free product to log back in and check how many clicks their links have received in the past week. The message features a blurred-out version of a reporting dashboard, to make the user feel as if their data will be right at their fingertips once they click through to their account. Bitly reports that on average, 40% of users who open one of these reminders log back into their Bitly account as a result.

29) Personalize Messaging From All of Your Data

Brett Swensen - Director of Email and Marketing Automation at Purple says:

Leveraging your data from as many sources as you can will make sure they’re all aligned and consistent. Our customers live and communicate with us through many different channels and mediums so, knowing what they are saying on each one is key to keeping our email communication accurate, up to date, and relevant. We make it a priority to sync as much of the data we collect with our email and marketing automation tools to allow us to pick up the conversation where they left off.

When you start using the data points you’ve collected, you now have the ability to communicate with people on a 1:1 basis as if it were a natural conversation. Through our email marketing and nurture campaigns, we’ve seen this deepen the relationship people have with us, enjoy our products more and help them be more receptive to future messaging. If you’re doing it right, you’ll be rewarded with more engagement, greater customer affinity and less friction as they move through your sales funnel.

30) Entertain more.

James Pollard, marketing consultant and founder at TheAdvisorCoach.com says:

“The biggest tip I can possibly give when it comes to email marketing is that you should be entertaining more than you think you should. People already get tons of spammy emails with sales pitches or information they'll never use.

We live in a world where professors often make less than $100K, while entertainers make millions... now what does that tell you? Entertain more! If you're a business, you should be telling stories and cracking jokes in your email. I personally do all of this in my emails and after I started doing it, I noticed a significant increase in open rates and a significant decrease in unsubscribes.

Businesses can make a LOT more money with their email list if they entertained more.”

31) Send emails your audience actually wants to read.

Lauren Pawell, the founder and owner of Bixa Media, has helped one client generate $262,822.58 in sales using only 9 email campaigns. Her primary tip?

“Focus on adding value for the subscriber. If you send content that isn't (1) useful, (2) funny or (3) cool...well, you're likely being spammy. To be honest, it's hard to be funny or cool.. However, it's fairly easy to be useful; just give your audience what they want.

When you keep your subscribers engaged in this way, it's far easier to acquire sales (and repeat sales) through email marketing.

If you struggle with figuring out what content will be of value to your subscribers, try the free tool keyword.io. With some creative searches, you can have hundreds of “useful” content ideas in minutes.

32) Tie in with Events

Beth McRae, president of The McRae Agency, said “We use email marketing very effectively for a high-end luxury consignment store called To Be Continued (TBC). We create email newsletters twice a week for them that have lots of colorful visuals and things like New Arrivals that peak the reader’s interest. We also tie in with fashion events like Paris Fashion Week. The newsletter does very well with above-average open and click-through rates. The owner of TBC considers this email marketing to be one of the main pillars in her marketing mix.”

33) Market to a Niche Group

Danielle Radin, the inventor of Mantra Magnets and a journalist, said, “I find that email marketing to a niche group is most important to gain a connection with your customers, rather than be seen as a spammer. As a Jewish business owner, that means building my email list using colleagues from my synagogue.

This ensures the person you are contacting knows that you have a common bond, which will lend more trust with each message you send. Try to think of your own hobbies, groups and interests and market to those people. It will show authenticity in your marketing campaigns.

34) Don’t Send Email, Send a Text

Great email strategies are critical, but sometimes a text message will deliver better results, according to Ted Guggenheim CEO of the business texting platform TextUs. If your goal is to get a response from your target audience, texting is the single best form of business communication. It delivers 8x the response rate of email. And, let’s be honest, when’s the last time you actually answered your phone if you didn’t know who was on the other end.

It’s no surprise that in our on-the-go distracted world, business professionals and consumers alike are turning toward simpler, faster communication. That’s why companies like TextUs have seen hundreds of companies flock to their business text messaging software.

How do you make texting work for your business?

Send personalized text messages for your most important campaigns. While you have shorter messages, you still have the ability to do things like send links to mobile-friendly web content.

You can also use texting to follow up after emails. Anyone who opened and clicked your last email can be sent a follow-up text. Multiple touch points enable your campaign to stay top of mind for your audience. Share all the initial information in the email, and then focus your follow-up text on a call-to-action. This is your secret weapon to cut through the noise, engage your audience, and, most importantly, get a response.

35) Break your email down into micro conversions

Bryan Clayton CEO of GreenPal which is best described as Uber for Lawn Care. Says “The biggest mistake we were making with our emails was using company logic as opposed to customer logic. You really need to put yourself in the mind of your customer when crafting your emails. Run your email copy by friends , and strangers, Get feedback because its so challenging to get out of your own skin. “

Then , split your email up int micro conversions. Subject- Just get the open Sub head- Peak their curiosity Header, convert that curiosity into interest Body - quickly point out what you re going to do for them CTA- Get them to the landing page The goal of the email is to get a click. Do not try to make or close the sale in the email.

36) Use your dynamic product catalog to drive conversion