3D Food Printing: Testing the Boundaries of Cooking

For those of us who grew up in the late twentieth century, the future of food constituted a boundless frontier for our imagination. Would we just feed on pills containing all the nutrients we need? Will we be able to construct food out of thin air, assembling atoms floating in the environment like in The Jetsons? Would small, dehydrated lumps turn into full on roast chicken meals, like in Luc Besson’s 1997 film The Fifth Element? Or would we be rather forced to consume deceased humans in the forms of protein bars, like in the dystopian nightmare represented in Richard Fleischer’s 1973 Soylent Green?

The present at times reflects those early inspirations, at times totally diverges. While we do have access to a product called Soylent, supposed to provide you with all the nutrition you need without worrying about cooking or, actually, even chewing, the pills for space travelers never materialized. In fact, astronauts seem to appreciate food that reminds them of their lives on Earth, with all its emotional and symbolic meanings.

The culinary arts have been at the forefront of such explorations of what and how we eat, and above all how we cook it. While experimental practices have been present all along the history of cooking, in the past decades advancements in sciences and technology have provided new material and stimulation for chefs, researchers, food scientists, and even common enthusiasts. New technologies have allowed the spread of methods such as foam making and sous vide cooking, while research in the chemical and physical characteristics of ingredients have spurred the use of liquid nitrogen, alginates, and collagen in the kitchen. Modernist cuisine, molecular gastronomy and neurogastronomy and gastrophysics are among the new approaches originating from innovative interactions between culinary arts, sciences, and technology.

Investigations in such fields are not slowing down. The relevance of texture for the eater’s experience of taste, for instance, is the main topic of Ole G. Mouritsen and Klavs Styrbaek’s Mouthfeel: How Texture Makes Taste which focuses, among other aspects, “on the actual mechanical aspects of eating, which produce the tactile sensations on which mouthfeel is based.” The authors look at the science and physiology behind our food habits and preferences, while looking at the possible applications of their findings in the kitchen.

Another booming field is 3D food printing, which has created buzz among techies, curiosity among chefs, and interest among designers. A new initiative is building on this ferment to create a community among those involved in the field. Shapeat.com is an online platform that aims to connect research centers working on food and food science; food tech enthusiasts and businesses selling machinery, utensils, and accessories; designers creating 3D edible geometries; companies distributing 3D food printing ingredients; chefs, and, of course, consumers. The platform users would be able to upload and download 3D printable shapes, which could be customized and modified as necessary, as well as to create and share 3D food recipes, tips, and know-hows.