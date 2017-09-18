4 Amazing Things To Do In Morocco

When most people hear the word Morocco they immediately think of an endless expanse of dry desert landscape combined with the hustle and bustle of stunning ancient cities. However, Morocco is a diverse and interesting country that has much more to offer the holidaymaker than it may seem on the surface.

Today we are going to look at some of the more unusual amazing experiences that you can have in Morocco while on vacation.

Let’s get started.

The Tree Goats

Yup, that’s not a typo. Morocco is home to one of the worlds most active and interesting populations of tree goats. These amazing adorable little creatures are usually found around the Argania trees native to the region. The delicious fruit of the Argania tree is considered a delicacy around the world (by humans and goats alike). Using their natural climbing abilities, the goats regularly climb the trees to eat the higher up fruit while chilling out in the shade.

Farmers actually encourage this activity instead of chasing away the goats as you might expect. The goats are kept away from the trees until the fruit matures properly. The goats are then released and allowed to eat. The farmers then collect the seeds in the goat’s droppings and use them to make highly valuable Argan Oil.

Surf and Yoga

It’s often been said that surfing and yoga go hand in hand. They are reasonably similar in some respects as they both rely on physical strength and balance. While Morocco has an endless expanse of desert, it also has miles upon miles of stunning coastline (and great waves).

Over the years a few enterprising businesses have decided to combine surfing and yoga into a single experience. Getting better at one will help you get better at the other. These days you can enjoy both activities at the same time at one of the several surf and yoga camps in Morocco that are rapidly gaining popularity.

Atlas Film Studios

Atlas film studios might not have the big name recognition of some of the larger studios in Hollywood, but we can pretty much guarantee you have seen a film that was shot there. It’s the largest film studio in the world and covers a massive 322,000 square feet of desert. You’ll be able to see film sets from Game Of Thrones, Lawrence Of Arabia, and several other classics in a single trip.

What makes the studio even more curious and interesting is that these old film sets have basically been left to decay without anyone caring for them. It makes for a very unique and interesting experience that you’re unlikely to encounter anywhere else in the world.

Chouara Leather Tannery

Morocco is a country that is steeped in history. But if you decide to visit the Chouara leather tannery then you’re going to feel like you’ve stepped into a time machine. Not much has really changed here for hundreds of years. The traditional leather tanning techniques that were used in the past are the ones that are still used today. The skilled leather tanners here use pigeon poop, donkey urine, and natural dyes to tan the leather that can be seen all over the area.

As you can imagine, this leads to the place being a little bit “aromatic”. When you arrive you will be offered a traditional sprig of mint to place under your nose before you enter.

This is surprisingly effective at making the smell much more bearable, so we strongly suggest you use it.

Conclusion

So there you have it, 4 unique and unusual experiences you can have while on vacation in Morocco. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this fascinating country. It has so much to offer its visitors in so many different ways.