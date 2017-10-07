4 Approaches to Raising and Motivating Bright Kids

What are some good approaches to raising and motivating bright kids? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Deborah Gahm, mom, twice over, on Quora:

Praise them for hard work, not for being smart. Seriously, studies have shown that students that are praised for hard work do much better than students that are praised for being smart. This is extremely important in the long run. Students who are only praised for being smart give up quickly when confronted with more difficult material. Students who are praised for hard work tackle problems instead of giving up.

Encourage curiosity. Let them explore many different subjects and encourage them to try things that are difficult - with the emphasis on personal achievement not perfection. "Look at how much you've improved" is far more important than "Look at how fast you mastered that." If they want to take apart that radio to see how it works, get them one that they can take apart.

Don't forget about teamwork. Often bright kids will focus on something to the exclusivity of other things. Sometimes, this includes the social aspects of life. Making friends, working with others, and learning negotiating and compromise are vitally important to be a successful adult. It doesn't matter how smart you are - if you can't get along with your coworkers, you won't be very successful.

Let them help make the rules - along with rewards and consequences. Sit down and have conversations about the things that need to be accomplished during the day, whether it's chores or a checklist for getting ready for school. Let them have input into the rules and what the consequences are for breaking those rules. And any rewards for when everything gets done. It will vary by family and child but teaching our kids to make good decisions is an important part of raising them. If we make all the decisions for them, they don't learn how to do it on their own.

Make time for fun. Really, this is actually important. They're kids and there should be time for fun. What that means for each individual could vary - it could be reading, or crafts, or playing video games. It could also mean just down time to play with their friends. Not every moment of every day should be planned out. Let them use their imagination to come up with games and activities with their friends.

