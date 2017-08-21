4 Apps to Get Your Brain Going in the Morning

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up? If you are like 60% of other Americans, you likely pick up your phone and check notifications, apps, or emails. While some messages require instant attention, just scrolling through social media sites first thing is not really beneficial to your brain. In fact, it could actually be harming it and cramping your creativity.

There are some great benefits to establishing a morning routine, and energizing your mind can help make your day more productive. Since it’s pretty hard to break the habit of checking your phone first thing, why not spend a little time engaging your brain and accomplishing something useful rather than wasting time?

Here are four apps that will help you do just that.

Memrise

The benefits of learning a new language are incredible. Not only is it a great skill to have when travelling, it can really help to improve mental sharpness, lengthen attention span, and actually increase brain size!

Memrise turns learning a new language into a fun and simple game. You can learn a new language (or two) by investing a couple of minutes a day answering various forms of questions and quizzes. The app offers 75 languages for you to learn, with levels that are geared towards total beginners and some for more advanced learning. The app plays recordings of every word and phrase to ensure correct pronunciation, and the app is designed to encourage deeper learning by varying question forms and quizzing on past material.

One of the most unique benefits Memrise offers is the use of chatbots to improve conversational skills. You can chat with various bots that will engage with you and explain the words if you do not understand. Basic bots are free with the app, but more advanced conversational bots are available with in-app purchases.

Memrise is a free app available on iTunes and Google Play.

Dragon Rivals

Waking up in the morning doesn’t have to be just work – you can have some fun and fire up your brain cells, too! In fact, there have been studies that prove playing fast-paced games can actually improve brain activity and develop decision-making skills.

Battle some dragons while sharpening your reflexes with the fast-paced game Dragon Rivals. This addictive action game features fire-breathing dragons that need to be defeated. You can attack and avoid their flames by quickly tapping the screen to move out of the way. This beautifully designed app features multiple levels with increasing difficulty. The rapid pace this game offers will really help to wake up your brain and get your reflexes going right away!

Dragon Rivals is available on Google Play and is free to play.

Productive

Forming new habits is actually a lot tougher than just sticking with it for 21 days (that theory may actually be a myth). Accountability is key to keeping yourself on track, so entering your habits into an app can really help you meet your goals.

Productive offers an interface that makes tracking your progress and achieving goals more attainable. Enter in the goals you want to achieve, like drinking 8 glasses of water a day or going for a daily run. You can also enter in one time or occasional tasks, such as taking out the trash every Thursday. The app will send you reminders throughout the day and track how often you complete your goals. If you have a competitive streak in you, Productive will keep track of how many days in a row you check tasks off, so you can challenge yourself to keep the chain going.

Productive is available through iTunes, and it offers an Apple Watch app so you can stay on top of your habits all the time.

Antisocial

We are now spending over 5 hours every day scrolling on our phones. So, perhaps your problem in the morning isn’t finding an app to use – it’s that you use too many! Well, ironically enough, there is an app for that as well.

Block distractions and get an accurate measurement of how much time you spend on social media apps with Antisocial. The app measures time spent on various apps to create a report that lets you take a good hard look at your online habits. It even shows how you measure up to the national average for each app!

Antisocial’s goal is “empowering the user by giving them the information they need to take necessary action.” If you really want to improve yourself, you can set blocks for yourself so you are only able check apps a set amount of times a day or only during a specific timeframe.

Increase your productivity and keep your time-wasting habits in check with Antisocial, available on Google Play.