4 Benefits SME’s are missing from neglecting Apprenticeship

The importance of apprenticeships has not only attracted big organizations to fully embrace it; it has also drawn the attention of the government of some Nations to make policies for employers to massively utilize apprenticeships in their organizations.

Switzerland’s VET system has contributed to several impressive outcomes for the country and its citizens, including a remarkably low youth unemployment rate of 2.4 percent (in the United States, the rate is nearly 12 percent). The UK has recently introduced apprenticeship levy geared towards promoting apprenticeship programs, and according to research by city and guilds;

31% of the business leaders said that they intend to increase the number of apprentices that they recruit thanks to the levy and opinions towards the levy were overwhelmingly positive. 47% felt that the levy was a great way to get employers to pay for training, 43% felt that it gave employers more control over the system and 34% felt that it would increase quality.

Have you considered how an apprenticeship could benefit your small business? If you haven’t, here is what you could be missing;

1. Innovation

In the contemporary business world, innovation is one of the greatest competitive advantages of most successful businesses. Innovation requires creative and critical thinking skills. Remember, two good heads are better than one. They are lots of talented, energetic and vibrant young people wishing for an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to your organization.

Ninty-six percent (96%) of employers that take on an apprentice say that it brings benefits to their business; young people are flexible and willing to learn as typically they are not burdened by old ways of doing things. They bring innovation, energy, new ideas and knowledge into business.

Report by the United States Department of Commerce shows that at Siemens, an apprentice was able to figure how to set up a job that had stymied his own mentors. He fabricated three new metal components to use in the setup of a machine; something he was able to do because he understood principles of physics and was able to write the program code that tells the machine tool what to do. At Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, creating an apprenticeship program for medical assistants (MAs) was a necessary step in the adoption of an innovative team-based care approach.

2. Minimized cost of hiring and training employees

Personnel costs are usually huge in many business organizations. This includes the cost of employees’ recruitment and training. However, one way to minimize these costs is through an apprenticeship program. By having a team of apprentices with both practical skills and an understanding of fundamental principles in the workplace, issues on employees’ recruitment and training will be tackled.

A study by the National Apprenticeship Service reports that 59% of the companies examined reported that training apprentices is more cost-effective than hiring skilled staff, with 59% believing that Apprenticeships lead to lower overall training costs and 53% feeling that they reduce recruitment costs

In the long run, the difference between employees and apprentices is just organizational position. By comprehending the principles behind the work they are doing, apprentices are often more adept at problem-solving, can adapt to new technologies, operate with less supervision than employees who are not apprentice graduates.

3. Solution to short and long term skill shortage

Apprenticeship training helps employees to learn practical knowledge and improve their skills which will ultimately benefit the company in the short and long term. An apprenticeship will also ensure that the skills developed are in line with the company’s future needs. This will help fill any skills gaps and allow the business to source future managers and leaders from within.

Angela Middleton, CEO of Training and Recruitment Agency stated;

‘I would caution SMEs who see an apprentice as a solution for what appears to be a short-term skill shortage, however. Like taking on any member of staff, this is a long-term option and with the right fit to a business, many apprentices have gone on to climb the ranks in businesses of all sectors. An apprentice is a blank canvas who can mold and adapt to the changing needs of a business, which is why they are an invaluable asset.’

4. Improved Business Productivity

Apprenticeship is heavily linked with business productivity. Companies with a well-structured apprenticeship program have a more skillful, energetic, committed and readily available workforce to accomplish daily organizational tasks.

Maulik Patel, Founder of Dealslands, in an email interview, said, "Our employees have significantly benefited from us (the leaders). This is partly attributed to our values of respect and dedication. With these, everyone creatively works towards organizational productivity”.