4 Budget-Friendly Plans For Your First Summer Weekend

For most of you out there, work has started up again and for the lucky ones, you are starting your big summer break. It is always weird going back to work after such a long semester; it seems short and work is boring but the best thing to look forward to today is the weekend kicking off summer.

I feel myself looking for new things to do when Fridays come around. Getting out of a routine and trying something fun is always a good idea. However, for those who live on a budget and have crazy bills to pay along with everything else, it may seem as if there is nothing to do that A: doesn’t cost money or B: is cheap. Not to worry, I’ve found great things to do for people all over the place and if you’re looking for something new this weekend, or this summer, look here!

For those who like to cook:

I’ve found myself having a lot of fun with this one. Living with a culinary chef of a mother, I’ve pushed myself in learning how to cook and bake (getting better every day). Looking online for yummy, easy-to-follow recipes is really fun! Not only does it get you out of the house to head to the store for ingredients but it is a challenge in itself. It’s a relaxing activity that you could do with friends too.

For those who like to workout:

Living in Arizona, I’ve discovered many extravagant hikes all throughout the state and for those of you who don’t have mountains to hike on, not to worry because the outdoors are all around us. For those who like to hike, Google “trails in your area.” Water activities like paddle boarding and boating are always things to do in your local area if you’re near a lot of water; don’t forget about the pool too! Those of you in the snow, make some snow forts, go skiing, dog sledding, tubing etc. Try new workout plans for the weekend. Best place to find them, is always Pinterest.

For those who like the arts:

There are always art fairs going on during the summer, even if they are not broadly advertised, they are easy to find. Or look around in your house and do a little DIY! Skim your local museums and ask around for any art shows you can check out, maybe your local library has some art classes coming up as well.

For those who like staying home:

I always find myself wanting to start a new book or a new TV series/movie. So what better way to spend your weekend finding a good one to start. I like to look online sometimes (like Unwritten) that have top reads & shows of 2017. Good place for suggestions. Or since I’m at home, sleep is a beautiful option… zzz.

For your upcoming weekends, I hope you all who are in search of some change will incorporate some of these plans into your weekend activities. Also, you can’t forget about Sunday brunch and mimosas. Thanks for reading and feel free to leave a comment on your weekend adventures!