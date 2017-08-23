4 Business Lessons the Solar Eclipse Can Teach Entrepreneurs

Photo by Mitchell Bowser on Unsplash.com

This past Monday, people everywhere in the United States donned special glasses and headed outside to view the solar eclipse. As reported by Mashable, this was the first total solar eclipse to cross the contiguous U.S. in 99 years making it a special event for spectators to view and talk about via social media.

As I watched, and marveled at, the eclipse from my solar glasses I couldn’t help but realize that there were many lessons small business owners could learn from this experience. Here are four of my favorites that can be applicable to any entrepreneur no matter how established they are with their companies.

1. Let your team enjoy the light.

From major corporations to lean startups, everyone got the chance to head outside on Monday and take in the eclipse with their teammates. I’ve even heard that some offices shut down for a couple of hours so their employees could observe the moment! Such an exciting event was worth going out to celebrate and a reminder to play hard as much as you work hard.

Let your team enjoy the light. Whether it’s a solar eclipse or a general summer afternoon, give your team a little freedom to let go and savor the moment. In the long run, doing this ultimately pays off in their commitment back to you and your business.

2. You’ll know it when you see it.

When you first put on the solar glasses, it’s tough to find the sun or the moon because everything seems so dark. Instead of getting frustrated or annoyed, relax. Keep looking a little bit longer and voilà! It’s right in front of you.

This is also a good analogy for business. Sometimes entrepreneurs try to push too hard to make everything happen — the “right” partnership or the “perfect” client. They may focus on lining everything up so that it’s perfect in their line of vision without realizing that you need to step back and reexamine the bigger picture. Sometimes you have to let the world turn on its axis and take a deep breath for the right outcomes to occur. It may not be exactly what you expected, but you’ll know it was meant when you see it.

3. There’s always a light after the dark.

Not every day as a small business owner is full of endless success. It can be hard to keep your chin up when business gets tough and bad things happen like losing a big client, dealing with a fierce competitive landscape, or unsatisfied customers.

Remember that there is a light after the darkness. Sometimes a departing employee can lead to a fresh start, a frustrating partner experience can lead to great learnings, or a customer complaint can lead to you changing things for the better.

4. Keep it exciting.