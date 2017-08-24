4 Characteristics of an Entrepreneurial Spirit That You Want Inside Your Company

Often the term ‘entrepreneur’ is associated with the expectation of a sole business owner or mogul leading the way through their industry, radically changing its landscape as they go. In fact, rarely do people associate entrepreneurs for being the employees of others, acting within a company with the same flair and determination as the one leading from the top.

Yet, in a culture where CEO’s and leaders are learning to micromanage less, the space and responsibility given to team members is indeed once again igniting that entrepreneurial spirit amongst the masses.

Vice President of Global Talent Enablement at Infor, Martine Cadet, says that their success has much to do with the “exceedingly entrepreneurial culture” within their company. As one of the world’s largest startups, Cadet says, “it’s important to build a true sense of ownership across all employees. If you show that you’ve got what it takes, than the world is your oyster.”

So why is the entrepreneurial spirit so vital to a company’s success? Every company should aim to motivate and encourage their employees to become:

Risk Takers

These are the movers and shakers, secure enough in their skill sets and ideas to step out on a limb. And while no CEO would approve of unwarranted risk-taking, it is the entrepreneurs within a company that are often given the budgets and leeway to see what happens- even at the risk of failure.

Innovators

With innovation comes creativity and through creative thinking, new ideas are born. With a hundred companies all trying to attract the same clients and customers, being a forward-thinking marketer can set you apart from the rest. Companies should never look to squelch the innovative minds within their team members, with their ideas typically leading to groundbreaking avenues to success.

Problem Solvers

The ability to think outside the box is an inherent quality of entrepreneurs, accustomed to thinking quickly to work around unusual- and often sudden- hurdles in business. Without the environment created by a culture begging for entrepreneurs, many companies would find themselves stumbling over the same elementary issues time and again.

Leaders

Finally, from the ashes of an entrepreneurial energy, you will inevitably find your next born leader standing apart from the crowd. For those companies that favor promoting from within, the space given to employees to show their true colors and capabilities is a fantastic way to find new talent in an already existing employee pool.

Risk takers, innovators, problem solvers and leaders are all strong characteristics to have in an employee. It’s through embracing the entrepreneurial culture that companies will be able to continue to nurture these features to benefit both their employees and their companies. In fact, with the burst of millennials in the workforce, employers understand more than ever the connection between culture and an engaged or disengaged team.