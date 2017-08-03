4 Common Causes of Shoulder Injuries

The shoulder is a highly mobile joint composed of tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and bones, all of which are prone to injury with activity and sports. People experiencing shoulder pain may be suffering from a variety of conditions such as bursitis, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, or degenerative arthritis. Shoulder pain can also be caused by sports injuries or other accidents, and those over the age of 50 are especially susceptible to developing rotator cuff tendon tears.

Symptoms of shoulder pain can range from mild to severe and may disturb physical activity and sleep. Pain, weakness, and a loss of range of motion are all symptoms of a shoulder injury. Those who participate in high-risk sports, those whose jobs involve physical labor or older adults are all at a higher risk for a painful shoulder injury. For more details, check out the below list of common causes of shoulder injuries.

Sports Injuries

Sports that involve repetitive overhead motion can be detrimental to your shoulders. The tendons that connect muscles to bones can partially or completely overstretch. Overhead arm movements can cause tendons to rub or scrape against part of the shoulder blade. Examples of sports with repetitive overhead motion include swimming, tennis, pitching and weightlifting.

Work Injuries

Similar to the above-mentioned sports injuries, repetitive lifting at work can also be a cause of shoulder injuries. Those who work in manual labor are susceptible to shoulder injuries. This includes painters and carpenters.

Accidents

Suffering from a fall, car accident, or another sudden injury can result in a rotator cuff strain or tear. Typically, these injuries cause intense and immediate pain. Rotator cuff tears often occur with other shoulder injuries, such as a broken collarbone or a dislocated shoulder.

Everyday Activities

It’s important to consider your shoulder health not only when at work or while paying sports, but also during your everyday activities. Overuse injuries can occur when too much stress is placed on a joint or other tissue, typically by overdoing and activity or through repetition of an activity. Hanging curtains, gardening and washing walls can also be causes of shoulder injuries.