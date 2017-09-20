4 Digital Marketing Hacks You Must Follow

Do you want to learn digital marketing? Looking for the best advices for becoming a successful digital marketer? Don’t sweat it, I am here to save the day.

I’ve got you covered with the best digital marketing hacks in this article. The main aim for this article is to provide free digital marketing tutorials. The article consists of four hacks which will improve the way you do digital marketing.

Every new comer skips this steps and goes on the wrong path and so, I am here to help you not skip or un-see them but, do the correct one. Everytime you work on these four hacks, you’ll have more chances of out-ranking your competitor.

Please do not focus on only these hacks as, they are not the perfect one but, basics. These four hacks creates a big impact on your readers.

What are those four hacks?

I’ve compiled and written four of them below, you can have a look and check if you are following them on your website/blog or not.

Make sure, your website is responsive.

One of the main ranking factor is the responsiveness of a webpage, if a webpage is not responsive, there are many chances that the visitor leaves your page and visits another user-friendly page. This is making you loose your precious visitors and bringing only a few percent of desktop users.

These days, if you know - the number of users surfing the internet is more from a mobile device and less from a computer.

It’s always recommended to get a responsive and user-friendly website.

Publish very often.

The second most important thing to a successful website is the content. The content always have to be the best of quality and should be published on the blog, very often.

Content is the king.

People are on your website to read the content and, like I said before, “content is the king” and it indeed is. If you are not able to provide a quality content then, it is of no use.

It is said that the user has many chances of returning to your website if you provide quality content.

Are you maintaining a presence on your social media?

The third most important factor is, your social media presence. It has become very necesarry to maintain a presence on social media these days.

Social media has a lot of power to engage users and make them visit your blog to read the content you publish. I’ve tested it myself, all you have to do is, register your blog on the following sites and start promoting as much as you can, just remember that you don’t spam.

Facebook. Instagram. Twitter.

Monitoring Your Traffic

Before monetizing your website or when you need to grow it, you have to monitor your traffic first. Just with a simple code of google analytics you can know much about behaviour, acquisition of your audience. You can learn what people needs from your website. You can know about your audience, their interest and about them, then you can use SEO services to grow your audience.. You can monitor from where you are getting traffic or leads. You can check how much active your page or website is on social media. Learning about your audience will give you better understanding about how to increase ROI and stuffs.

I hope that this must have helped you,