4 Effective Ways to Stay on Track With a Long Term Project

Answer by Julie Timmer, author of Mrs. Saint and the Defectives, on Quora:
I don’t know if there’s one simple trick to keeping motivated to write a novel. I have found that a few different things work, and I will use whichever one seems to work best in the moment. Sometimes, I’ll find that one technique works for an entire book but other times, I’ll find something works for a few chapters and then I need to try something else. Here are some of the methods I’ve used:
- Set a deadline for completing the novel, and promise yourself you’ll meet the deadline. If you’re visual, like me, it might help to circle the deadline in red on your calendar and keep the calendar where you can see it—and the big red circle showing your deadline—every day. (As for how to choose a deadline, decide how many words your novel is likely to be, then decide how long it will take you to write those words based on a reasonable words/day or words/month estimate. For example, I use 90,000 words as a guide because I write commercial fiction. Every genre has a typical word count - you can ask the interwebz for this information - I can comfortably write 30,000 words/month, so for each new novel, I give myself 3 months to write a first draft.)
- Use carrots or sticks to keep you working toward your goal. If you’re like me and can’t live with yourself if you fail to meet your own goals, the deadline will serve as a motivational stick—you’ll do anything to keep going until you’ve met it. If you don’t think missing your own deadline will faze you, try a motivational carrot—promise yourself a certain reward if you meet the deadline. (Or, you might try telling a trusted friend—maybe a fellow writer—about your deadline, and have them ask you about your progress at regular intervals. Being accountable to someone else can be a great motivator).
- Track your progress regularly—you decide if this means hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and if it means tracking word count, page count, chapter count, or something else. Nothing makes you feel like you can reach a goal like seeing how much progress you’ve already made. Watching those words/pages add up can be a huge motivational boost. It’s like watching your bank account grow. I know many writers who write in Word and use a simple Excel spreadsheet to track their daily word count. Others write in dedicated writing programs like Scrivener that have tracking features built in. When I’m in a word-count-tracking mood on a novel, I’ll write the daily count onto my calendar, to show myself the steady progress I’m making toward the circled red deadline. Often, I ignore word count completely and track chapters or sections instead. Find a tracking mode that works for you and you may find yourself racing to your laptop or notebook to add more tallies to your progress sheet.
- Visualize success. If your ultimate aim is to be published, picture your novel on the shelves of a bookstore, and/or imagine yourself doing a public reading/signing. I know would-be authors who have taken a photo of the precise place on a bookshelf where their novel would be stocked on an alphabetically-ordered fiction shelf. Related, I like to picture the dedication page for my novel—you know, the page in the front where the author reveals who the book is really for, besides the readers. “For my parents.” “For Katherine.” I have found that once I decide who I’m going to dedicate a novel to, the hours-long act of getting the words on the page stops feeling like a grind and becomes a labor of love. It’s been enough for me to imagine the dedication page in the published novel, but I could see how it might help others to actually type the words “For my husband,” print the page and stick it somewhere, so it serves as a daily reminder, a daily inspiration to keep going. Visualizing the acknowledgments section can help, too. Again, I do this in my head at night while I’m falling asleep—it’s become an end-of-writing-day reward and ritual for me—but others might find it helpful to type it up and stick it on the wall along with the red-circled calendar and dedication page.
