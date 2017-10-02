4 Exciting Stops That Will Make Your Visit to Uganda Unforgettable

When people talk about travel they always think that it’s all about seeing places they have heard about before. But travelling is more fun when you take it up a notch and do things that will make your stay memorable.

If you’ve caught the travel bug like me, then you’ll be itching to do something that is out of the ordinary or at least experience things a little differently from everybody else. How else would traveling be memorable, right?

Your destination? The Pearl of Africa – Uganda. Of course, Africa makes a very exciting travel destination and a place full of adventure. The best part is that traveling to African is not as difficult as what some people think. Starting with Uganda is a great choice. If you’re ready to embrace the unique beauty of Africa from the window of Uganda, you will not regret it.

Uganda is located in East Africa and it is the home of lush green savannah, charismatic wildlife and the famous Lake Victoria. The people are very friendly and hospitable. They were known to be the friendliest nation for tourists, thus making Uganda a comfortable place to be as you can easily interact with the locals.

Aside from the warmth and friendliness in Uganda there are so many other reasons to visit the country. Here are 4 places you must stop by if you want an unforgettable travel experience in Uganda.

1st Stop: The Incredible Ugandan Safari

Most people think that the safaris are only in Kenya, but the truth is that Uganda has its own. Depending on the type of wildlife you want to see, you can have access to different kinds of safari in Uganda each with its own charm and thrill.

The safari is one of the best ways to appreciate the rich wildlife in Uganda. The Gorilla safari gives you a firsthand encounter of the life of the primate in its natural habitat. There are many species of gorillas in Uganda. The Ugandan safari is also home to some of the most endangered species, especially the mountain gorilla with only786 of them in the world today.

2nd Stop: The National Parks in Uganda

If you couldn’t have enough of the wildlife in the safari, then you need to give the national parks a go. The good news is that there are so many national parks in Uganda to choose from.

The Murchison Falls National Parkis one of the largest national parks in Uganda and it is home to the glistening Murchison waterfall which falls through the gorge of the Nile River. It houses the largest number of crocodiles in Uganda as well as over 76 species of mammals. Imagine being able to be so close to acrocodile as it creeps through the fauna.

Located in the western part of Uganda is the Queen Elizabeth National Park. You would be enthralled by the sight of the elephants and leopards. Somewhere hidden in the trees, you’ll see a lion resting on the branches enjoying the cool shade. Sadly, these beautiful animals are under threat of poachers, but efforts are being made to make sure that they are well-protected.

Immerse yourself in the excitement of the wildlife as you go through the forests where kilometers of thick forest makes it a great hiding place for the wild animals and also a well-loved tourist attraction.

Known as the sanctuary of colobus monkeys and chimpanzees, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is also home of the endangered mountain gorillas.

3rd Stop: Uganda’s Ancestral Capital

Kampala, the capital of Uganda is also Uganda’s ancestral capital of the Buganda kingdom. In fact, that’s where Uganda got its name from. It’s a Kiswahili word meaning “Land of Ganda” which was actually used as a reference to the Kingdom of Buganda.There is so much to appreciate in the how they preserved their ancient culture where you can take a glimpse into the life in the kingdom.

You’ll be amazed by how the rich history unfolds as you tour around the ancient city. For example, the Kasubi Tombs where the 4 kings of Buganda were buried has been an interesting touristic attraction due to its historical significance.

You can also experience the lively Owino market where you can get almost everything you are looking for. The magnificent Gaddafi National Mosque is a sight to behold. The building of the mosque was financed by the late colonel Gaddafi of Libya.You’ll be taken away by the amazing view of the area from the top of the minaret

4th Stop: Ssese Islands in Lake Victoria, Uganda

The beautiful Ssese Islands are made up of a group for 84 islands in Lake Victoria. The Ssese Islands are divided into 4 major regions: Buggala Island, Bulago Island, Bukasa Island and Banda Island. Each got their names from the lakeflies that breed on the Islands. However the Buggala Island is the one that is the most developed for tourism.