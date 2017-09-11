4 GREAT WAYS TO ADAPT TO THE SEASONS OF LIFE

How To Adapt To The Seasons Of Life – And Why It’s All In Your Hands

Learning to adapt to the seasons of life can be hard or easy. It all depends on you.

Your life is yours to own and control. There are things you can do to make sure you are in full control of your personal brand, life, and destiny.

Would you approach your life differently if your life was your brand?

At the moment, your life may be amazing, not so great, or just down right sucks.

Whichever phase you find yourself in, you are clearly experiencing one or more transitions.

The changes could be in any area of your life.

Where you live, your career, financial situation, relationships, spiritual life, health, marriage, or any other area.

During these phases of change, we must learn to adapt to the seasons of life.

I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination. – Jimmy Dean

What Are The Seasons Of Life?

Transformation is a natural part of life.

These seasons or cycles are natural and are necessary for personal growth. It is important to go through change, rather than wait for it to pass or hope to get over it.

You are changing because you become someone new, different, and hopefully better.

In order to adapt to the seasons of life, you need to understand that each cycle will come with different tasks,goals, and perspectives. Not only that but also the roadblocks that could be set in your path.

Either by yourself or others.

Is Fall The Season Of Change?

Yes and no.

Fall is called often called the season of change because the leaves turn the most beautiful of reds, yellows, and browns. Your clothing changes, you start to wear layers; the air smells crisper and cleaner.

Mother Nature makes it clear that not everything stays the same forever. Change is good. Beautiful. Unavoidable. Necessary.

In life, all seasons are seasons of change and transitions, which is why it is important to adapt to the seasons of life.

Ever notice that Winter brings about a time of reflection and setting goals?

Spring brings about enlightenment, opportunities and stepping out of your comfort zone?

Summer for me brings about joy, freedom, traveling, and self-growth.

Seasons Don’t last Forever

You can adapt to the seasons of life because you know they are natural and temporary.

It will be easier for you to pass through those hard phases in life. Those bad days that only gets worse, the uncertainties you may have about a situation. It is in this phase that you will learn a lot about resilience and persistence.

Emotional changes are the hardest.

You will also learn new things about your strength and yourself, which in turn will help you grow.

A new season will arrive leaving you a different person. When things go successfully, celebrate it and embrace the joy. Accept it with grace.

When things go other than expected, don’t wallow in self-pity. It will get you nowhere. Start looking for alternative options.

See it as a challenge, a way to learn how to do things differently. Most importantly, do not worry about the things you cannot control.

When we are no longer able to change a situation – we are challenged to change ourselves. – Viktor E. Frankl

Move forward and keep progressing, reflect on your growth and increase your productivity.

Life is sending new things your way, so be open to it.

Since the start of this year, you have gone through winter, spring, and summer. Fall is now here, so ask yourself, “How have I changed?”, “Have I been able to grow?”, “Am I meeting my goals and heading in the direction I want ?”

The answers to these questions will help you self-reflect.

Should there be anything you are not happy about or proud of, find ways to change them this season.

Be kind to yourself.

What Are The Different Stages Of Change?

Denial

Anger

Dejection

Acceptance

Learning

The first step toward change is awareness. The second step is acceptance. – Nathaniel Branden

4 Straightforward Ways To Adapt To The Seasons Of Life

1. Change Your Attitude

Change your attitude about something you currently don’t like.

This can be about something in your career, relationships, self-perception.

It is not going to change itself so you need to change your attitude towards whatever it is you don’t like.

Everything happens for a reason, and there is always a lesson to be learned.

2. Gain Perspective

Change forces us to examine our lives,to pause and gain perspective.

Life is filled with many gains, changes, shifts, losses, and transitions.

They may have a huge impact or none at all. You are adaptable.

3. Be Flexible

Nothing is set in stone. Not everything lasts forever. Love, friendships, marriage, finances.

These can all change at any point in time. For better or for worse.

Appreciate what you have when you have it. You never know, a new promise of forever might come your way.

4. Be Your Own Best Friend

You may think you have that one friend, partner, or family member that you can rely on no matter what.

That is great, fantastic, and is a safety net. However, people are capable of letting you down.

Take responsibility for how you deal with changes. Rely on yourself.

You control your behavior, your decisions, your actions.

Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything. – George Bernard Shaw

Change is constant, so we usually don’t notice the expected changes.

The unexpected changes are what catches us off-guard. If you are lucky enough to have a good support system like friends and family around you, you may not have to deal with overwhelming changes on your own.

You also have the option of support groups, life coaches, or a therapist.

Reach out and ask for help if it feels like it is too much to handle on your own.

Whenever you are feeling uncertain about way to adapt to the seasons of life, remember that you can adapt in order to thrive.

Transition from one place to another through learning from the situations life hands to you.

Change happens constantly, yet we never cease to be surprised by it.

Like the seasons, keep growing, blooming, and living.

How do you deal with change? Both good and bad?

Do you find yourself in a situation now which will cause you to adapt to the seasons of life?

Share them with me! I would love to hear from you.

Have a wonderful and productive week!

Sheri

