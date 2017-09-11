4 Habits of Highly Successful Stock Traders

Stock trading involves a lot of skills, including a willingness to learn, to stay calm, to take risks, and be able to manage your money well. I have never undergone something as difficult as attempting to trade stocks successfully. With my years of study, I have been able to conclude that there are four major lessons every student should learn if they’re going to master this industry.

1. Always Be Learning

Learning is important in all areas of life. With stock trading it’s even more important, though. The reason for this is that the market changes so quickly. What you learn now may not be relevant a month from now. I dedicate some time to check the latest happenings every single day.

Allow yourself to get out of the habit and you’ll soon find your results in decline. You need to know what’s happening right now.

2. Following the News

While we’re on that subject, you should be reading the news. Yes, you need to read the financial news, but it’s not just hard figures that alter the way a market works. It’s important to be able to follow all world news. A political decision or an impending natural disaster can be just as relevant.

To tell you the truth, one of the best ways to get the latest news is to use your Facebook time wisely. The chances are when you’re checking up on your friends someone will be talking about the latest news story.

Don’t spend all your time getting the information. Let the other news junkies do the work for you!

3. Find an Expert

No stock trader got to where they are through doing it all alone. They need help. That’s why I set up the Tim Sykes Millionaire Challenge so students could get the help they need with expert advice. Even if you’re not part of it, look for a mentor who knows more than you.

Organize meetings with them on a regular basis, even if it’s just a Skype call, and soak up everything they have to tell you. The best students I have are those who readily admit they don’t know everything.

4. Learn from Your Successes and Failures

Every trading day has another lesson to teach. Even now I sit back at the end of every day and look at what I did. I analyze what I did and think about whether I did the best I can. I then look back on the decisions that played out weeks previously and repeat the process.

You should do the same.

However, don’t just analyze what you did. Adopt those lessons and then return to your results. Too many stock traders know what they did wrong, yet they don’t make any real effort to implement changes.

Last Word – What’s the Key?

I would say the most important lesson is to make your journey about getting better not about making money. None of these lessons have anything to do with money itself. And for good reason.

Only when you learn the lessons of what makes a successful trader can the money start to roll in.