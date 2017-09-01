4 Hair and Makeup Trends to Flaunt This Fall

Everyone knows that fall is the perfect season for a mini-makeover – hey, even the leaves change color – so Salon Eva Michelle rounded up four top hair and makeup looks to rock this autumn.

The expert designers operating at the chic salon above Newbury Street worked with models to showcase their skills and offer simple advice to pass along in the chair to your designer or recreate at home. Whether you’re being bold or keeping it classic, these tips will help you fall in love with a new style.

HAIR, BRYANT ANTHONY, ARTISTIC DESIGNER –Say so long to summer humidity and hello to fall fringe! Be daring with a blunt bob and beautiful bangs to frame your face. Add a lowlight to keep dimension and warmth in your hair for the coming winter. This year, roots are all the rage; try softening your base one to two levels lighter to keep a natural, soft look.

MAKEUP, GARETH WARD – Less is definitely more. Keep it simple with light eye makeup, mixing warm and cool browns on the outer creases of your eyelids. Focus on a clean, fresh complexion by using a translucent powder and a touch of highlighter on the high points of your face, contouring your nose and cheeks. Pair this with a light, neutral colored blush and use a swipe of natural colored gloss. Tip: save yourself some dough and ditch the bronzer in the cooler months. No one expects you to maintain sun-kissed skin in October!