4 Important Things to Take from Cardi B’s Interviews

After hearing the Love and Hip Hop / “ratchet” TV whispers of many pretty young black girls, BADDGirlRe has stumbled across Cardi B and several of her interviews. Oh, the power and influence of mainstream media and pop culture. Here are BADDGirlRe’s four important lessons to draw from her interviews:

Yes, Cardi B is pretty and funny.

Cardi B is an entertaining, pretty girl with a powerful personality, and she’s known for making people laugh. BADDGirlRe reserves any negative judgement because we understand the many unfortunate factors behind many young men and women born into poverty — especially young black men and women — having limited opportunities to advance. In addition to influence, we find that it’s the lack of opportunities that directs many young people’s poor choices. Although BADDGirlRe does not condone making poor choices due to one’s limited circumstances, we do get it.

She values education.

Cardi B believes education is important, and it most certainly is, especially if you wish to run a business. Although degrees can help greatly with job prospects, they can come with hefty debt and do not guarantee financial or career success. And while education is important nonetheless, whether it’s college, university, or distance learning courses, complement your beauty, style, and education by improving your smarts.

We live in raw and uncensored times.

Cardi B talks explicitly about sex and everything that surrounds it. Yes, sexuality is a natural part of life. But, as we mentioned in the previous post, while unfettered expressions of sexuality are not bad in the right situation, overdoing it becomes a series of poor life choices that you end up regretting. The good thing is that these times force us to have the necessary dialogue to raise awareness and to warn young impressionable minds of the possible ramifications of being easily influenced and manipulated by popular media: the motivating force behind BADDGirlRe’s mission.

Not everything that glitters is gold.

Cardi B admits that fame and her stripper lifestyle isn’t all that it’s made out to be. She mentions her feelings of being exploited [to a degree] and being disrespected at times. She speaks of her money woes and being treated “like a piece of meat” [just a sex object] — even regretting being socially influenced to getting body enhancements where she was injected with unknown substances. She also went on to say how being popular and having many “followers” does not always necessarily come with big money or great opportunities; instead, it certainly comes with its drawbacks, such as harsh criticism from many unknown people.

Keep in mind that “the wise man learns from the mistakes of others.” Use these gems from Cardi B’s experience to steer your life in the right direction.

