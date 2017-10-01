4 Keys to Get Success in Ecommerce

The web world represents an excellent opportunity to carry out business and personal projects. As in the offline world, it is essential to have the necessary skills to make our work effectively useful to users and for our online activity to be successful. To create and develop a successful ecommerce, it is necessary to commit resources, energy and time, and to implement strategies that are decisive in reaching the objectives. Every business and every strategy is different, but I would like to point out some aspects and considerations that should not be missing in any action plan.

1. Target market

The first fundamental step in creating an ecommerce is the deep knowledge of the market in which we want to launch ourselves; it is very important to know if the product or service we offer has online demand. To collect this data there are tools like semrush.com that allow you to search the keywords that interest us for our marketing and evaluate which words to use and which to avoid.

The analysis of the market must also take into account the competitors of our sector, indispensable reference points to confront and determine the prices of our core business. One cannot think of launching products whose prices are far from the average values ​​of the sector, with no apparent motivation.

Secondly, we must bet on the quality of the products/services offered. Without a doubt, the quality has a cost, but it will guarantee results in the long term: a satisfied customer with more probabilities will return to make purchases in our ecommerce portal and if he is satisfied with his purchase again, he will continue to rely on us and on our online store. Therefore, it is not only about making sales, but also about developing a strong loyalty.

2. Loyalty

In this sense, it is very important to have a competent helpdesk that the client can easily contact by phone, mail or chat. The user makes purchases autonomy through certain order processes, but during this operation may need help as well as later, when delivering the products. Because of its virtual nature, the online store lacks visual and personal contact between seller and customer, and therefore it is necessary to offer an adequate assistance service, a contact so that the customer knows that there are real people behind the screen at which can be addressed. In this way, we will transmit confidence and reliability.

Another technique to increase our credibility is to predispose a space where customers can leave their opinions and comments about the service offered, so they will feel valued and also read the reviews of other customers before making the purchase, can help convince users undecided. Feedback plays an important role also for who manages the online store, in order to obtain immediate feedback on customer satisfaction, and in case of dissatisfaction, they can remedy it as soon as possible (for example by adding products or services, improving some functions etc). There are many services that allow you to collect reviews in an impartial and real way, guaranteeing an honest service to the client.

3. Web Usability

Another decisive aspect for the success of an ecommerce is the structure of the website. This has to be the most understandable for the user who should move as if it were in a known environment. Products must be presented clearly and the ordering process must be simple and complete with descriptions or images to clarify the steps to follow. Keep in mind that, even for computer and internet experts, a confusing and complicated portal to use can discourage the purchase, even if the service or product is interesting for the client.

4. Marketing

Last but not least, it is the aspect of web marketing. The virtual world, like the "offline" world to sell, must invest in advertising. It is important to get ranked among the first results in the search engines and this involves performing SEO operations, serious and continuous because the competition on the web is very stiff and the search engines (especially Google, the most used) constitute the first instrument to obtain traffic. In addition to optimization, advertising tools are required in search engines (Adwords) and networks: these means ensure short-term results.