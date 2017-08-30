4 kinds of toxic friends that can hold you back in life.

As an executive and leadership coach, I work with high potential individuals every day. I have learned that some times what holds people back from success are not the tangible things like access to resources and credentials etc...but the intangible simple things like how relationships make them feel.

The people around us matter. They really matter. Because proximity allows people’s actions and words to have greater impact. Some of us have great ideas, great vision and more, but we find it difficult to execute. Sometimes the people around you are the problem. They sap you of strength & energy. Or distract you or cause you to lose focus on your goals. We need to be more protective of our space, time and resources and not cast our pearls to swine, because this drains us and eventually burns us out.

Sometimes you will have to clean house, have the courage to set clear boundaries and you will likely find that it will cause people who were operating in a toxic manner to move on. I have seen this happen over and over again and your success, impact and peace of mind will increase exponentially! Here are some types to be mindful of.

The user.

People who only want to be in relationship with you because of what they can get from you. When you start to shine a little, you may attract users. People who want to et part of it. And they may not present like users initially but you will notice that as soon as they get as much as they think they can get from you, they move on. PS if this is how you act, be careful. You are making a mistake. You don't know why God has brought people into your life. You are judging their value with a limited eye. It's like walking into a restaurant and stealing the bread on the table, when really God has prepared a place of honor for you at a table of power but because you are looking for a shortcut, you miss it all. How do you check if you have a user? Starting saying No and also begin to place some demands. Ask for what you need. A relationship should be mutually beneficial. Users like to take, but have a hard time giving. As long as what you are asking doesn't go against their values or is not unreasonable, pay attention to their response when you ask or when you say no. Users are toxic because they will use up your resources and drag you down with their baggage and because of that you may struggle to rise.

The belittler.

This person is the queen or king of making little comments to undermine you. If you ever confront them, they'll tell you that it's all in your head. They find a way to erode your confidence in what you truly shine at and misdirect you towards mediocrity. Whenever you are around them, you find that you are less confident and achieve less. They tell you in not so many ways how they think you are less than. And if you are ever hurt or offended, it's never them, it's always you reading it wrong. They know your insecurities and play on them. They may use pseudo positive language like "I was praying for you! I didn't think you could pull it off." Or forever try to remind you of who you were and not who you are today. Often they may appear confident but the need to put others down is sign of deep insecurity. So their statements are less about you and more about them. At first, they seem to be wanting you to win, but what they really do is try to turn you into a project they can fix, because that validates their need to see you as less than. A true friend celebrates your strengths and has respect for who you are, exactly as you are. If you continue to allow this sort of toxicity in your space, you will never get started, struggle to launch into your greatness and continue to play small. How do you break the cycle? Set clear boundaries. I have a zero tolerance policy. If you belittle, undermine or undercut me, then I will call you out. If you are willing to discuss it - because sometimes it's your inner mean girl taking over - then we can and we can both grow from the experience, but most belittlers are unwilling to acknowledge their shadow selves and will quickly move on, once you stop being a great source of narcissistic supply.

The fear monger.

This person always sees the worst possible scenario, the sky is always falling. They live in a culture of fear and are firmly ensconced in the victim mentality. Whenever you want to do something, they see all the reasons why it will fail. Often these people are victims of fear themselves. They don't get things done. They struggle to sustain momentum. They give up easily. And so they project that onto you. It will slow you down. If you succeed at all with this type of toxicity, you learn to do it in spite of, & that creates a layer of stress. Sometimes you take in that fear too, without knowing over time, you also become risk averse, start to focus on the worst possible scenario. And what you focus on grows.

The envious one.

She can't help it. Deeply insecure so she needs to feel as if she is somehow better than the people around her. She tends to like it when you struggle. She wants to hear your drama and your difficulties. But when things are great for you, watch and see if she doesn't manufacture some drama to be angry about. Because she can't honestly say, “I'm a little jealous”, she creates a reason to be upset. Every so often, most of us have at least slight moments of jealousy. But if we acknowledge it, unpack it and understand why and then release it, we can use it as an opportunity for growth. Unfortunately, the envious girlfriend is not very self aware and often in denial about herself and her own pain.

I'm not saying love these types of people less, I am saying be intentional with who you choose to surround yourself with. And if you see yourself on the toxic side...it's not a judgment, it's an invitation to let go of those old toxic behaviors and become the woman you were born to be. We are all works in progress. But the key is progress.