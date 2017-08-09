4 Lessons Learned from “The Rocket” Roger Clemens on his 55th Birthday

It was an evening to celebrate a man who has spent his entire life diligently focused on baseball, raising his family, and philanthropy. Organized by developer, David Southworth, at Willowbend Country Club on Cape Cod, and attended by the Who’s Who of Greater Boston business leaders, including George Regan, Casey Sherman, Kristin and George Haseotes, Paul Fireman, Paul Foster, and about a hundred others, the evening featured wine, a surf and turf dinner, and a fireside chat with Boston’s Cy Young hero, Roger Clemens, as he was recognized for his accomplishments both on and off the field on his 55th birthday.The fireside chat was hosted by famed Boston Red Sox historian Gordon Edes and CBS Boston sports anchor Steve Burton.

In true Roger Clemens fashion, every guest experienced much more than a fun night out. One of baseball’s greatest pitchers of all time, left us all with a true appreciation of what it takes to be remarkable in life, business, and of course, baseball. Here are four lessons I learned from “The Rocket” on his 55th birthday.

Practice Your Weakness: Clemens says that one of the secrets he would offer to others who want to be the best in their sport, their business, or their craft, is to constantly work on your weaknesses. He noted that this goes against the grain of what many coaches would espouse, since many hold to the more conventional wisdom of always focusing on your strengths. Clemens says that during scheduled practice time, he would focus on what he was good at, pitching. But on his own time, he would focus on his weaknesses. While many teammates would head out after practice to hit the town for some fun, Clemens said he would find someone to throw him ground balls in the outfield, where he was weak. He says that if you want to be the best, practice constantly, master the areas you are strongest, and become wildly proficient at the areas where you were once weak.

Your Cadence: On and off the ball field there’s competition, noted Clemens. The best ballplayers and best business people know the competition like the back of their hands. Clemens says that to be great, you need to know when the competition knows your cadence. For example, if the opposing team is expecting your four-seam fastball, you better be prepared to throw something different. Clemens says that the difference between winning and losing is knowing the competition and also knowing what the competition knows about you, so that you can pitch unpredictably. Clemens simple advice is, “when the other side knows your cadence, change it up.”

Supreme Focus: Clemens says that much of his success as a pitcher came from his ability to supremely focus on the job when he was on the mound. He says that the two people who were his greatest influences in his life growing up were his mother and grandmother, who raised him after his father died at a young age. He recalled one story of a game early in his career. His grandmother attended the game, and right before he walked on the field, she hugged him and slipped $20 in his uniform pocket. She whispered in his ear, “That’s a reminder that the man your pitching to is there to take your living.” Roger said that this was a constant reminder to him through his entire career that while he was on the mound, he had a job to do. And if and when his focus stopped so too would his career. Clemens says that the art of success in baseball, and in business, is knowing when your job depends on your focus.