4 Lessons on Why You're Launch Failed!

Sometimes, the greatest breakthroughs come from clarity, and only AFTER you have failed. Now I know I always say that we don’t “fail”, we only learn lessons. But what I am talking about here, is a situation where you attempted to do something new and you were not successful. Perhaps you tried to launch a book and you couldn’t retain a publisher. Maybe you started a social media campaign to gain X amount of new followers and you didn’t reach your goal.

Whatever the case may be, you tried something and for whatever reason it didn’t work.

In the old days, when something didn’t work out, I would throw all of my emotions into the scenario and throw myself under the bus. Hard. It would sound something like this “They just don’t get me, what is wrong with me?! Why is this not working?!!”

This is not helpful or accurate information.

Whenever you “fail” at something, the next best step is to figure out WHY so that you can fix it and the next time you will get the success you crave.J

Below are 4 important lessons I learned that will help your next launch be successful.

1 YOU NEED DINERO aka MONEY FOR A BUDGET. Trying to complete a large important task on a shoe string budget is difficult, if not impossible. If you’re gonna launch, you will need to get your message out to as many people as possible and that takes money.

You’ll probably try to get help from other entrepreneurs with bigger audiences to run your ads and that will take a budget. Set aside some money to help put your plan in front of your potential clients.

2 HAVE A GOOD SIZE LIST & SOCIAL MEDIA CREW. Everyone says that “The money is in the list” and I believe that’s true. I also believe, that you can have 100 people (a small list), that are highly engaged and LOVE what you do. However, the larger the list the better your chances of success.

My recommendation would be to have a list of at least 350-500 peeps. That way you have a good sized audience you can market too, as well as offering freebies and goodies they will never tire of.

3 NOT EVERYONE WILL HELP YOU. I had a list of 10 local bloggers who I “assumed” would automatically help me and publicize my event. What really happened was that out of 10 bloggers, only 1 actually responded and worked with me. I also wanted to speak at local libraries offering a free event for their members. Out of 4 libraries, 3 declined and 1 said he would “Get back to me”. That was 4 weeks ago. I don’t know what libraries are doin these days, but it seemed as though their dance card was full.

The bottom line is, when you are planning out who you want to work with to help market your event, triple or even quadruple that number. The odds are 1 out of 10 people will actually help you, so make sure you have more than enough people you can target for help in publicizing your event.

4 YOUR TIMEFRAME IS NOT THEIR TIMEFRAME. This was an important lesson for me. When you are launching, you have tight deadlines that you are working under and there are many of them. Your social media will run X amount of days before the webinar, after the webinar you will have Y amount of days for your early bird, and so on and so forth.

If any one of those deadlines is missed, the ones behind it will be late. When you ask someone to advertise for you, they probably already have content ready to be published weeks in advance. What that means, is that if you need someone to advertise your event on May 10th, they may not be able to post it until June 20th. If your event is June 22nd, it will be too close to the actual event.

It’s always a good practice to ask if they are able to run your ad, what date would it run. (Hint: You’re looking for an exact date). You need to be aware that most people’s timetables will not synch up with yours, so make sure you discuss it first.

I hope those four lessons have helped you better prepare for your next launch. Remember, at the end of the day you (and I) gave it our best shot. We did the best that we could. Now you have new upgraded information, so next time you try to launch, you will hit your target with ease.

Tomorrow is another chance to try again with more information