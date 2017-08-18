4 Life-Changing Retreats to Empower Your Mind, Body, and Soul

Whether you want to get unstuck, heal a limiting belief or self-sabotaging pattern, or find lasting self- love, we handpicked these life-changing retreats, all designed to help you make the most of your life.

Get ready for a soul-awakening vacation, one that will surely give you a quantum leap.

Soul Camp

Are you yearning for more support, love, guidance and clarity? Soul Camp is your answer. Soul Camp is an “adult sleep-away camp” that offers a wide range of activities including meditation, yoga, movement, dance, paddle-boarding, music, and inspirational workshops—everything to overcome fear and rewrite your story. World-class personal development authors, wellness leaders, and Zen masters gather to lead campers to new levels of self-awareness and joy.

Two upcoming camps:

• Soul Camp East: New York, August 23-27

• Soul Camp West: California, October 24-28

The Fairmont Wellness Programs: The Self Love Retreat

What better way to heal a heavy heart than a retreat into pristine nature with daily wellness-focused programs at the gorgeous Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise in the center of Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada? The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise boasts abundant wellness programs to help you reclaim your health, mind, and body. You’ll find everything from mindfulness, meditation, and yoga retreats to daily workshops to guide you to pause, reboot, and rewrite your story. An upcoming wellness program to help you remove the inner critic and feel more secure with yourself is the Fall in Love with Yourself and Life (November 12-16)—a self-love retreat led by international life coach and bestselling author of The Self-Love Experiment, Shannon Kaiser. A weeklong immersion program designed to be a powerful retreat to help you become more kind, compassionate, and accepting of yourself.

Your Soul-Awakening Cruise

Imagine taking a vacation with your favorite personal development authors, spiritual teachers, and inspirational speakers —all in one place, now you can! The leading publisher and distributor of transformational books, movies, and CDs, Beyond Words, hosts an annual cruise to the Caribbean. This eight–night cruise February 17—25, 2018, fills up fast. You could be sailing to blissful Basseterre, St. Kitts, Philipsburg, St. Maarten, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Labadee, Haiti, with daily workshops led by spiritual wellness leaders. A true vacation for your mind, body, and soul.

Las Olas Surf Safaris

On a mission to make girls out of women, Las Olas Surf Safaris is recognized as the world's premier surf camp for women. Located just outside Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, since 1997, Las Olas has introduced women to the joy of surfing. But what’s powerful about this camp is the sisterhood that's formed and the self-awareness that comes from empowering women busting through their fears. A special edition to this women’s surf camp is the weeklong self-love inspirational workshop with international life coach and bestselling author Shannon Kaiser, April 15-21, 2018. The self-love retreat is an immersion-based program workshop using principles from the celebrated author’s new book, The Self-Love Experiment. You’ll learn step by step how to become your own friend and live an inspired life, one where you are connected to your best self.