4 Makeup Hacks That Every Woman Should Know

Every woman is beautiful and deserves to be praised. But the polluted environment and exposure to dirt and sunlight takes away the beauty. I am also a makeup freak, and for that reason, I have read oodles of beauty tips and makeup tutorials being uploaded all around. I am also among the girls who drool over the expensive beauty products used to get those stunning looks. But unfortunately, when we try to recreate the look there is nothing less than a disaster. (Remember the last time when you tried to get that winged-liner look)

I can understand how frustrating it must be when our looks and the looks of the beauty bloggers are worlds apart. Some of us often misunderstand that it might be because of the difference between the high-end cosmetics of the professionals and our drugstore cosmetics.

But soon I realized that it is not about the products! Many beauty bloggers are now using drugstore cosmetics and create flawless look just in a budget. I practiced, practiced and practiced! And finally I managed to learn about some nifty tips and hacks that I believe every girl should know.

Get those plumped lips

This one is among my favorite hacks. It seemed quite amazing to me that how Lip Contouring worked so well for others. But whenever I tried it on myself, every single time I failed to get those fuller and plumped lips. But as soon as I found out this trick it became very easy for me to get fuller looking lips.

All you have to do is just that every time before applying your lip color you simply follow these 4 steps.

Rub your lips with a bare toothbrush lightly(so that you won’t damage your lips) to exfoliate them

After rubbing, apply a lip moisturizer (of your choice)

Then with a lip pencil, draw an outline of your lips

At the end either use your lipstick or lip gloss whatever you like to fill in your lips

Voilà! You have finally achieved the perfect fuller, juicer and plumpy lips that you have always envied.

Pop up the eye shadow

What I mean here is that your eye shadow should look on point and shine brightly, bringing all the attention to your eyes. It is quite common that when we try to apply our eye shades, all the colors mixes up on the eyelids and it does not look flattering at all! The real color does not shine through and this mess gives a very dull look.

To tackle with this issue all you have to do is to apply a matte white shadow on your eyelid before applying the real colors. This will give the colors an even base that will make them look more prominent.

The promised eyeliner

Only in America every year $62.46 billion dollars are spent on cosmetics. But even after spending all that money, every time we fail to get the perfect eyeliner and that is a real shame for all of us.

Ladies, the struggle is real, no one except us can understand the efforts that we put in getting that desired wing. You need to come up with the makeup hacks

Close your eye and draw a line as an extension of your eye, but the line should have a slight tilt towards your eyebrows.

Then just draw another line above your eyelid that touches the extension at a point.

At the end, using a concealer, cover up all the mistakes and there you have your winged liner on point!

Glow all the way

Well, we all would do anything to have that perfect and natural glow on our face. Admit it ladies that we have tried every highlighter out there in search of the one that works wonder on our skin tone. Well, some women are lucky who find their perfect shade of highlighter but others fail to find their shade.

Either the shade is too light or too dark for us.

Either it is too cakey or it just withers away with sweat and oil.

No matter what we do the ideal highlight routine just seems to be a myth for all of us.

But recently I have figured out a way to get wonderful and natural glow for at least few hours.