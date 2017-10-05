4 Male Actors Vying With Tom Hanks for Highest Tally of Truly Great Movies

Which male actor has been in more great movies in recent decades than Tom Hanks? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Tom Hanks is among the finest actors in Hollywood and one of the most likable celebs, period. He’s also got a huge body of work compared to most working actors and shows no signs of slowing. Put all of those together and it’s difficult to rate him against most others because he’s been acting in hit films since many current actors were toddlers, and he’s such an appealing person that it’s hard to say anything bad about his movies.

I offer that preface as the reason why I went with a completely arbitrary, but necessary method of answering this question.

I limited the films to the last two decades, so we will be measuring Tom Hanks vs. other actors from 1997 onward.

My unit of measurement for “great movies” is also objective: it is the number of films nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture in which any actor had a starring role.

Since 1997, Tom Hanks has starred in six movies that were nominated for Best Picture (if you include voice acting). These films were:

Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile Toy Story 3 Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close Captain Philips Bridge of Spies

Six Best Picture nominations over the past 20 years is impressive. So impressive that only four other actors can rival his numbers. Three actors tied him for Best Picture nominations since 1997

Russell Crowe L.A. Confidential The Insider Gladiator A Beautiful Mind Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World Les Miserables

Brad Pitt Babel The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Inglourious Basterds Moneyball 12 Years a Slave The Big Short

George Clooney The Thin Red Line Good Night, and Good Luck Michael Clayton Up in the Air The Descendants Gravity

Like Tom Hanks, all three of the guys listed above are living legends, and the majority of their Best Picture films are truly great motion pictures.

But there is one guy who has more Best Picture nominated films than all of these guys. That man is Leonardo DiCaprio. Since 1997, Leo has starred in:

Titanic Gangs of New York The Aviator The Departed Inception Django Unchained The Wolf of Wall Street The Revenant

So if we are strictly looking at Oscar nominated films in the last two decades, Tom Hanks is matched by Russell, George and Brad, and he is surpassed by Leo. (I should also mention that Matt Damon has five Best Picture nominations in Good Will Hunting, The Departed, Saving Private Ryan, True Grit and The Martian. But he also was the narrator in The Inside Job, which was nominated for Best Documentary.)

If you want to limit this group to Oscar winners, then Russell (Gladiator and Beautiful Mind) and Leo (Titanic and The Departed) tie for the lead with two Best Picture winners, and Brad right behind with one (12 Years a Slave). George and Tom have no recent Best Picture winners.