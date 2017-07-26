4 Off-the-Radar Festivals Worthy of a Trip to Europe

Photo credit: Luke Addison

Europe is an epicenter for festival fans. You've probably heard of the 70-year-old Cannes Film Festival or Belgium's people-packed Tomorrowland music festival. But while hundreds of thousands of fans fill grounds and city streets for Europe's most iconic festivals, other festivals are falling under the radar. These five festivals are considered Europe's best-kept secrets by those who are in the know.

Ground Zero Festival -- Bussloo, The Netherlands

Never heard of Bussloo? You're not the only one. This town, surrounded by meadows and forests and resting on a peaceful lake, is found in the central eastern region of The Netherlands. It's a place that many tourists don't see, and they're missing out. And there's one night every year that is even better for visiting Bussloo than all the rest.

One evening at the end of August draws festival goers from across Europe and around the world to turn this peaceful town into a hardcore music haven. Noted as the only night festival in the country of The Netherlands, Ground Zero Festival keeps visitors rocking to hardcore and Frenchcore music well into the morning hours. This year's festival, taking place on Aug. 26, is set to feature more than 130 acts, so be sure to get plenty of rest before you go.

Pitchfork Music Festival -- Paris, France

Photo credit: Sean Benham

Despite desirable weather conditions, Parisians will tell you that summer is not the ideal time to visit the City of Lights. The busy time of year means crowds at all of the city's major attractions and inflated accommodation prices and airfare. You'll be dually rewarded by waiting until fall to make your French escape when you arrive to find mellower tourist crowds and the must-see Pitchfork Festival.

Taking place Nov. 2-4, this year, the Pitchfork Festival draws Paris locals and visitors form around the world to the charming Bastille neighborhood, where they can bob their heads to folk music for three days straight. Headliners like The Nationals, This Is The Kit and Cigarettes After Sex are making this year's event a bucket-list-worthy one.

Enjoy Jazz -- Heidelberg, Mannheim & Ludwigshafen Germany

Taking place in three cities and lasting for more than a month, Enjoy Jazz is the ultimate European jazz festival. Heidelberg, Mannheim and Ludwigshafen will celebrate the soothing sounds of jazz music with a live performance every night of the festival. This year's lineup, including the ephemerals, the Gilad Hekselman Trio and the Andromeda Mega Express Orchestra and several other iconic names in the jazz world, will make you start searching for flights to Germany in early autumn. The Enjoy Jazz festival will take place from Oct. 2 to Nov. 11, this year.

Bukta Tromso Open Air Festival -- Tromso, Norway

Photo credit: Harald Groven

There's arguably no better time to visit picture-perfect Norway than in the summer months, when the days are long, the temperatures are up and the sun is shining. Even better, during the three-day-long Bukta Tromso Open Air Festival, visitors are encouraged to enjoy the beach and cool waters of the popular summer destination of Telegrafbukta.