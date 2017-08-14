4 Outdoor Adventures in California's Channel Islands National Park

Many live in Southern California for years and even a lifetime without knowing that America's very own version of the Galápagos Islands exists approximately 25 miles from shore. It may not be Darwin's oceanic playground exactly, but it is a remarkable evolutionary tale all the same. Its isolated location from the mainland has enabled the evolution of endemic species of plants, animals, birds, and marine life to thrive and reproduce without incident. It is Earth as it should be – a parallel universe running aside the bustling southern California collaborative that exists on the mainland.

There are eight islands that make up the Channel Islands and five that make up the national park: Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, San Miguel, and Santa Barbara islands. Each has its own unique contribution to the marine and terrestrial ecosystem. On the sea floor surrounding the islands, mounts, basins, escarpments and submarine canyons enable a rich bionetwork to rise to the surface in the national park. There are enormous populations of bird species living on land and offshore and large forests of sea kelp that grow in the aquatic perimeter. Sea caves battered by trade winds and oceanic waves form cavernous passageways within the island chain. There are enormous seal and sea lion populations across the islands as well as unique species of land mammals; and countless other phenomenal examples of a world where the footprint of humanity has barely adulterated its original makeup. Once you set foot on the islands, unique finds are everywhere – undiscovered artifacts from ancient times, remnants of the 19th century ranching era, dramatic panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, and vibrant sunsets and sunrise skies that are part of nearly every day in the Channel Islands.

In this article, we outline each of the five islands that make up Channel Islands National Park; an provide recommendations of four awesome adventures to seek out while visiting there. Off we go!

Jonathan Irish A view of Channel Islands National Park from Inspiration Point.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK IS MADE UP OF FIVE ISLANDS

Jonathan Irish Anacapa Island is known for dramatic coastal cliffs, incredible birdlife, its historic lighthouse and for being the closest to the California mainland.

Anacapa Island

Anacapa is the closest island to the mainland positioned 12 miles offshore and is best known for having the largest breeding colony of California brown pelicans in the world. It is home to the Anacapa Island Light Station which was the last permanent lighthouse built on the western coast of the United States. This island is teeming with birdlife, dramatic cliffs, and easy walking paths around the island.

Santa Barbara Island

Santa Barbara is one of the least visited of the Channel Islands due to a limited passage schedule, and with no services or development on the island, it's a great place to experience a Channel Islands backcountry wilderness adventure. There are beaten trails that weave through interesting vegetation while offering dramatic coastal views in every direction. Wildflowers burst with color during winter and early spring, and there are plenty of wildlife viewing opportunities to experience year round.

Jonathan Irish Scorpion Beach on Santa Cruz Island.

Santa Cruz Island

Santa Cruz Island is California’s largest island and is also the most visited of any of the islands in the national park. It is home to one of the largest known sea caves in the world – called the "Painted Cave" – and also to the highest peak on the Channel Islands: Diablo Peak which rises to 2,450-feet. Because of its large size, there is a wider breadth of landscape to explore on Santa Cruz. There are deep valleys, canyons, streams, springs, long stretches of beach, tide pools, terrific hikes and view points, and a wealth of wildlife peeking around every corner. For paddlers, the coastal perimeter tees up world class kayaking opportunities. The eastern end of Santa Cruz is managed by the National Park Service; the western end is owned and managed by The Nature Conservancy.

San Miguel Island

On the westernmost island of the chain is a 27-mile coastline where more than 30,000 seal and sea lions (of at least five different species) bask on the beaches at Point Bennett. Together, they make up one of the largest concentrations of wildlife in the world. The best way to get up close to the colony is to hike a 16-mile round-trip route on a ranger-led hike across the island. Along the way you will have an opportunity to see a number of archeological sites that tell a small part of the story of the Chumash Indians whose ancestors lived on San Miguel almost continuously for nearly 12,000 years.

Santa Rosa Island

Santa Rosa is known for its diverse endemic plant and animal species, including a subspecies of one of the rarest pine species in the world, the Torrey pine – a remnant of the once widespread Pleistocene forest. With more than 100 species of birds, this island is a birder's paradise! And for those keen on wildlife sightings, there are plenty of opportunities to commingle with land-based species while hiking the island. Off the coast lives extensive forests of sea-kelp and other marine wildlife in the cold Pacific waters. This is also a prime spot for backcountry camping. There are no public phones, accommodations, services, or any other signs of man, really, offering visitors a chance to completely untether from the outside world.

Jonathan Irish Sea kelp forests are healthy in all areas of the national park.

Jonathan Irish Birds soar in a golden sky in their wild habitat.

FOUR OUTDOOR ADVENTURES IN CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK!

Concessionaire Boat Ride to Anacapa Island

Anacapa Island is the second most visited island of the five that make up the national park and is the easiest to get to from the mainland. During the one-hour voyage (each way), travelers experience marine wildlife sightings while learning about the national park from knowledgeable Island Packers guides the entire way. Most head to Anacapa for a day trip to explore island trails, watch bird activity, and to see the west coast’s oldest operating lighthouse. The Anacapa Island Light Station is perhaps the most well-known landmark on the island and in the national park. It was turned on in 1932 and the bell still chimes loudly 24 hours per day. After landing on shore and climbing the steel-rung ladder to the dock on the east side of the island, most visitors head to the light head first before making way to the opposite side where views of the Channel Islands sprawl into the ocean from Inspiration Point. For those looking to dig into this island a little deeper, they can stay behind after the day-boat leaves to camp overnight (advanced reservations are required.)

Jonathan Irish After disembarking the Island Packers ship, the first activity for many is a short hike to the Anacapa Island Light Station.

Hiking on Santa Cruz (guided/self-guided)

Santa Cruz Island is the the most visited of the five islands in the national park, has the best weather, and has the most frequent ferry schedule coming in from the mainland. The top recreational activity on Santa Cruz is hiking. Hitting the trails in the Scorpion Valley allows for relatively easy outings on maintained trails; while the trails in the mountainous Montañon area are much more rugged. Along the 4.5-mile Scorpion Canyon Loop trail in the Scorpion Valley network, trekkers have the unique opportunity to see the island scrub-jay, a species of bird that can only be seen on Santa Cruz Island. We recommend hiking clockwise from the trailhead near the boat dock at Smugglers Cove to avoid a brutally steep climb that begins at the Scorpion Ranch Campground. Along the hike you will see endemic Santa Cruz Island foxes, beautiful flora, and incredible views of the California coastline.

Stefanie Payne The 4-mile Pelican Bay hike can be explored only by travelers aboard the Island Packers ferry. That's your ticket into the coastal property of The Nature Conservancy. (Guided by Island Packers staff)

Camping on Santa Cruz Island

The Scorpion Ranch Campground near Smugglers Cove is one of the best developed camp grounds in the park system. Obviously, it is not RV equipped as there are no vehicle passenger ferries nor is there road-equipped infrastructure on the islands. You must carry in all of your gear on your back and rangers will meet you at the boat dock to assign you your spot (advanced reservations are required.) Scented items including food will be kept in food storage lockers to prevent scavenging birds, mice, and Santa Cruz Island foxes from making a meal out of your reserves. Starting from the multi-tiered camping area there are several excellent hiking trails that suit a variety of ability levels. At Scorpion Beach nearby, you can comb for shells and historical artifacts, watch for island foxes, and launch a sea-based adventure into the coastal marine sanctuary that skirts the island.

One place not to miss on Santa Cruz if you are camping there is the Cavern Point overlook on the high point of the island, where for us the sky opened up and blessed us with one of the most glorious sunsets of the year (and maybe our lives.) It just continued to explode with color with every passing second (see featured photo.) It takes about one hour to walk there from the campground, allowing you to get back just as night falls.

Jonathan Irish The Santa Cruz Island Fox lives on this island in this national park. They are tiny, precocious, and habituated to humans (but please never feed them!!)

Jonathan Irish Our campsite at the Scorpion Ranch campground on Santa Cruz Island was relatively quiet when we were there during off season. Perfect.

Kayaking through Caves on Santa Cruz Island

Some of the best aquatic wildlife and bird-viewing opportunities on the western coast of North America can be found while kayaking the rocky shorelines of Channel Islands National Park; it is also a prime spot to kayak through sea-based cave systems! Our guide for the day, Laird, from the Santa Barbara Adventure Company was exceptional – and we’ve been with plenty of guides in our traveling lifetime. What made him so great was his keen attention to detail and his knowledge and insistence upon safety. We never felt as though we were missing something really cool, even when we couldn’t enter certain areas due to rough conditions. For the better part of a day, we paddled through kelp forest habitats, navigated countless sea caves and rock formations, came face-to-face with seals and sea lions, and glided across dynamic waters beneath seabirds that soared with wild abandon. This adventure was one of our favorite of the year and is a must if you love sea kayaking.