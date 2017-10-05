4 Powerful Habits of Successful Money Managers

Finance is the heart of everything you do. It doesn’t matter if you are going to buy groceries or you’re investing in penny stocks. Astute financial management is what I’ve always taught my students as part of the Tim Sykes Millionaire Challenge.

But what actually makes someone successful at managing their finances?

I’ve thought about this subject long and hard. Over the years I’ve come up with four main principles that I’ve spotted in anyone who knows how to handle finances.

1. Spot the Trends

Believe it or not, the trends are especially important in finance. You need to know what’s going on in the world so you know where to invest. It’s important to be aware of when to get in and get out.

For example, if you were worried about Brexit or the US elections, you would have used that information to know whether to liquidate some investments or whether to jump into other things.

It all depends on what you’re involved in, naturally. There’s a big difference between investing in stocks and dealing in foreign currencies.

2. Talk to People

Knowledge is power. Handling finances is about evolving with the times. So, you have to be able to talk to people about what’s going on.

I always recommend that my students acquire a mentor early on in their careers. It’s best because you learn fastest when you listen to others. You also avoid making many of the mistakes you would otherwise make.

3. Know When to Walk Away

Finance is something that can blow up in your face if you don’t know when to walk away. There’s such a thing as going to the well one too many times. One of the things entrepreneurs do is walk away before the whole thing comes crashing down.

Look at the stock markets as an example. The moment people start to pile in on a smart investment that’s the time to leave. Investor confidence is going to grow and the whole stack of cards will inevitably come crashing down.

4. Move on from Failure

We all make mistakes. I’ve lost count of the number of costly mistakes I’ve made during my business career. But I move on from those failures. Naturally, I don’t ignore them. I study my failures to ensure I don’t make the same mistakes again. However, the worst thing you can do is dwell on your failures.

Dwelling on your failures only makes it harder for you to move on. I’ve trained myself to fail today and be working on something else tomorrow.

What Makes a Great Money Manager?

A good manager of money is someone who’s aware of the world around them. They’re able to follow the trends, talk to others, and time their moves correctly.