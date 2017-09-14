4 Principles First-Time Homebuyers Must Adhere To

While buying your first home is a memory that will last a lifetime, it’s not without a significant caveat: namely, a lengthy and complex process. And while it’s certainly exciting to buy your first home, the process can quickly overwhelm anyone that’s less than prepared.

Fortunately, there are certain steps you can take to move the process along and actually make things easier on yourself. If you are intent on buying your first home sometime in the next year, I urge you to take the following tenets to heart; they may end up being the difference between prolonging your search and landing your dream home.

There are many steps first-time homebuyers need to consider, but none may be more important than those listed below:

1. Check Your Credit Well In Advance

It’s true what they say: a credit score is really the best barometer for gauging one’s worthiness to borrow money. It’s essentially a track record of how well you have done in the past with debt obligations, which is why loan originators hold it in such high regard. That said, it’s in the best interest of any prospective buyer to make sure their credit score is in good standing, and first-time homebuyers are certainly no exception to the rule. In fact, it’s actually more important for first-time buyers to get ahead of their credit report, as they are likely to receive more scrutiny than buyers making their second or third purchase.

I want to encourage prospective homebuyers to check their credit report well before they even begin looking for a home — somewhere in the neighborhood of six months to a year before the home search begins should suffice. That way, you will have ample time to address any issues that may arise. Begin by scouring the individual reports for mistakes, unpaid obligations or collection accounts. If everything is squared away, you are ahead of the game. If not, it’s time to address delinquent items.

It’s worth noting, however, the paying bills on time isn’t the only thing credit agencies take into account. According to Bankrate, the “amount of credit you're using relative to your available credit limit, or your credit utilization ratio, can sink a credit score.” So be sure to lower your utilization rate, or increase the amount of credit you currently have at your disposal. Ideally, mortgage lenders like to see less than a third of the credit limit used.

Again, fixing credit takes time; be sure to get a jump on it. You will be glad you did when you start your home search.

2. Come To Grips With Your Debt-To-Income Ratio

Evaluating your financial standing extends far beyond your credit score; it, not surprisingly, also has a great deal to do with the rate in which you are spending and saving money. Are you able to save large amounts of cash every payday, or are you living paycheck to paycheck? You shouldn’t be surprised at how much your answer could impact your ability to buy a home for the first time. So before you start looking for a home, or even shopping around for a mortgage, be sure to come to grips with your personal cash flow. There is absolutely no excuse for a first-time homebuyer not to have a good idea of their debt obligations in relation to how much they are currently bringing in.

Take the time to figure out your monthly cash flow. Schedule some time and really dive deep into your financials. Everything from credit card debt and cellphone bills to car payments and groceries should be accounted for, and everything between. Then proceed to calculate your income and find out how much money you have left over every month. Not only will it help you decide which mortgage will be right for you and how much you will be able to borrow, but it’ll give you an idea of your budget once you take on a mortgage in the future. If for nothing else, taking on a mortgage is just a small piece of the pie. You will be expected to pay for a lot of other things, in addition to your mortgage obligation, so be sure you have some cash left over every month.

3. Compile The Necessary Documents

Buying a house, at least for the first-time homebuyer, is a complicated process. There are countless items to be checked off a list before you can make any moves, not the least of which are a myriad of documents. Those that have already purchased a home know the sheer amount of documents required to make sure everything is in order, and it’s time first-time homebuyers were enlightened.

If I may be frank: there is a surprisingly large amount of paperwork that must be filed in order to buy a home. For starters, you must provide documentation of both taxes and income when applying for a mortgage. According to Bankrate, “mortgage lenders will request two recent pay stubs, the previous two years' W-2s, tax returns and the past two months of bank statements -- every page, even the blank ones.”

Mortgage lenders are thorough, and there is no way around their watchful eye. They will want to see your tax records and pay stubs, and you will have to provide them in order to prove your creditworthiness. That said, it’s in your best interest to have everything in order ahead of time, as to facilitate a more timely and efficient buying process.

4. Get Pre-Approved, Not Just Pre-Qualified

I want to make it abundantly clear: pre-qualification and pre-approval are not the same thing. And if you are looking to buy your first home, it’s in your best interest to get pre-approved, not just pre-qualified.

Generally known as the first step in the mortgage process, getting pre-qualified is relatively simple. All a prospective buyer really needs to do is provide their respective lender with an overview of their financial standing; namely your debt, income and assets. Upon receiving said information, the bank or lender will then give you an idea of the mortgage amount for which you qualify. You see, when you receive pre-qualification, you are essentially being told about how much you can expect to get if you do actually apply for a loan.

Pre-approval, on the other hand, takes pre-qualification a step further. Not only is it much more involved, but it is also more tangible. It’s at this point that you will complete an official mortgage application. In doing so, you will be asked to supply said lender with the necessary documentation to perform a legitimate background check on everything they need to know. Provided everything checks out, the borrower should be awarded a conditional commitment in writing for an exact loan amount.