4 Psychologically-Savvy Ways to Quickly Transmit Confidence

If you’re in a job interview, what do you say when asked about your skills? Do you simply talk about your proficiency in job-specific tasks, or do you answer the question in a deeper way?

During his senior year of college, Aloisio found that he wasn’t being taken very seriously in the business world because he was young.

What this entrepreneur discovered is that, to excel as a young professional, you need much more than merely job-based skills—you need self-confidence, too.

Believing in yourself can help you accomplish any task. If you heed the advice presented here, you’ll be in the perfect position to expedite success and improve your career.

How Does a Watch Help Self-Confidence, Anyway?

the way you dress influences your performance and feelings about yourself.

As it turns out, the way you dress influences your performance and feelings about yourself.

In addition to improving self-confidence, looking good also makes you more desirable to others. When dressed well, people often report a more professional, agreeable and likable disposition.

This may seem like a small, insignificant thing, but it very well could be a game-changer for you.

2) Understand That Knowledge Only Takes You So Far

Whether you’re applying for a new job or simply answering a stranger’s question, your knowledge will only take you so far. Of course, knowledge is important because it lays the groundwork for success, but without confidence, you’re still limited.

If you’ve acquired a great deal of information, but lack self-confidence, your knowledge will remain dormant, as you won’t have the drive to speak up and tell others what you know.

With knowledge and confidence, however, you can efficiently provide the information required to help guide both others and yourself.

If you feel that you have the necessary knowledge to succeed in something, but don’t quite have the self-confidence to make it happen, try your hand at a “power pose” to help make up the difference.

What is this, exactly?

Well, if you can imagine how Superman would stand atop a big-city skyscraper, you won’t be far off. Again, as funny as this might sound, by engaging in the occasional power pose, you’ll be more likely to transmit confidence and prove your competency and potential.

3) Use Silence to Your Advantage

A significant amount of people fear silence, and rightfully so—it can feel awkward, whether it takes place in a conversation with a peer or during a job interview.

If/when you experience a gap in conversation, it’s easy to feel like you should fill it as soon as possible, but this isn’t always the right response.

Instead of viewing silence as the enemy, view it as a fortuitous opportunity to communicate more clearly. After all, more often than not, the old adage rings true: “Less is more.”

Additionally, if a person is being quiet, it’s often the case that he or she is processing information and trying to understand what you’re saying, so one of the last things you want to do is offer up more things to think about. Instead, let them think for a bit, and just when you feel the gap in conversation is unbearable, the listener will generally resume the conversation.

It may feel awkward, but give them a few seconds to respond.

If you haven’t heard from them after this time, consider asking an open-ended question to get the conversation moving forward again.

4) Practice, Practice, Practice

For example, one might feel that standing in a strong pose before an interview is most helpful, while another believes that the most important thing they can do to feel confident is to look good.

Due to these personal differences, one of the most important ways you can transmit confidence is to spend time experimenting with what works for you.

Read up on more of the psychological techniques you can use to make yourself feel and appear more confident, and then try a few on for size. After testing a few of these techniques, you’ll begin to understand which ones are the most beneficial for you as a professional.