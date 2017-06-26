4 Questions Everyone Aspiring to Be a Real Estate Investor Should Ask Themselves

Real estate is an industry with nearly limitless earning potential. It’s not for the faint of heart, however, and those who choose to work in the industry need to be aware of its unique challenges. In other words, not everyone is cut out for work in real estate. So if you’ve been considering making the jump from your normal job to working in the industry, a little preemptive introspection is a good idea.

To help you with that, we’ve put together this handy list of questions to ask yourself to see if you’re ready to make the switch. And don’t worry—if after reading this list you feel unprepared to make it in real estate, the pros at Success Path can help you prepare for success.

Can You Motivate Yourself?

Odds are, if you’re considering a career in real estate, one of the reasons why is because you want to be your own boss. You want to manage your own hours, set your own terms, and do business your way. That’s great. The question is, can you keep yourself working hard without a taskmaster cracking the whip overhead?

Being your own boss means managing your own time, keeping yourself on task, and being in charge of every important decisions. Are you prepared for that level of responsibility? Can you function effectively as the leader of a team? With real estate, you are the one who decides how successful you are, and part-time efforts almost always result in part-time profits. Keeping yourself productive is the first step toward real estate success.

Can You Budget and Plan?

Just like you’ll be your own boss, you’ll be running your own business. That means the responsibility of setting goals and expectations rest solely with you. Budgets and business plans are a critical part of this, as they set deadlines and financial restrictions that you have to work within in order to turn a profit. Without budgets and proper planning, it’s not a business, it’s a hobby, so knowing how is important.

Can You Handle Risk?

Real estate, no matter which aspect you focus on, comes with inherent risk. Some things carry more risk than others, but no venture is without it. Knowing how much risk you can tolerate is an important part of deciding what to do in real estate. Do you settle for something relatively stable and consistent, or do you pursue something with high risk and high reward? It all depends on how much you’re willing to put on the line when doing business.

Can You Persevere?

Just as the risk is real, so are the failures. Not every venture is a success, and there’s bound to be some flops among your flips. Working in real estate means having to roll with these disappointments, and recovering from losses. It can be emotionally draining, and you may be tempted at times to give up.

Ask yourself, “why do I want to work in real estate?” and be honest about the answer. Then write it down, and keep it around for rainy days when things aren’t going well. Keep a record of the things you’ve accomplished, and how close you’ve come to your goals. Providing yourself with sufficient encouragement and motivation to persevere through the challenges is key to your success.