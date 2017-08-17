4 Reasons an Online Business is a Smart Investment

Buying an online business has become an increasingly popular option for entrepreneurs looking to jump into e-commerce without having to build from the ground up. While some prefer to start an online business, many opt to use a marketplace to buy an existing online store.

Aside from the convenience factor, there are several reasons why a pre-existing online business is a better option than starting from scratch:

You are buying a business that has a proven track record. It’s already profitable, eliminating the proof of concept stages and testing -- you are taking the keys to a fully operational and successful business.

The business, even though it’s online-based, has assets. Things like customer data, email lists, social media profiles, etc. all have monetary value.

You are providing the business with a fresh set of eyes, which can potentially uncover missed opportunities that the past operator may have overlooked.

Here are four reasons why an online business is a more favorable option than an offline, brick and mortar business.

1. Location Freedom

When you run an online business, it allows you to operate it from any location that you desire. Your home, a dedicated home office space, a co-working environment or while traveling the world -- there are no boundaries.

You get to determine your “working” hours, in terms of when you will actually work on the business. Since it’s an online store, you will technically be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. While the amount of work you put in will genuinely translate to more overall success, there are some online businesses that can be sustained with just a few hours of work per week.

You will want to find out how many man-hours the previous owner dedicated to the business each week and also find out if they had virtual assistants or other staff members that contributed to the operations. Many online businesses give you the opportunity to delegate and outsource several tasks, freeing up more of your time.

2. Lower Financial Risk

There is never going to be a “risk-free” business, or one that is guaranteed to be successful, but an online business has a much lower overall financial risk than a traditional offline business does.

First, you don’t have to sign a long-term and expensive commercial office lease. This alone reduces the risk. In the event that the business does go belly-up in the future, you don’t have a massive financial liability hanging over your head. Most commercial leases require a personal guarantor, meaning that you will be responsible for the lease, even if the business fails.

Since most online businesses are run from home offices and co-working spaces, you also don’t have the investment of office furniture and equipment. When you buy a pre-existing online business, you don’t have to worry about whether the business model will work, as it’s already proven. If you were starting fresh, you would need to invest money to test the concept, and if it fails you are out that money.

3. Online Marketing is Measurable & Scalable

There is one major advantage when it comes to marketing an online business -- it’s extremely measurable. When you run Google AdWords or Facebook Ads campaigns, you are able to determine precisely how much every website visitor costs, what percentage of them convert and how much each action costs.

This data enables you to cut the marketing campaigns that aren’t producing cost-effective results, and scale up the ones that are leading to your lowest cost conversions. You are able to assign a dollar value to everything -- from email subscribers and lead form submits to purchases.

You are unlikely to use advertising and marketing methods such as billboards, TV commercials and radio spots to promote your online business. Those channels are very hard to measure and you never truly know what is working and what isn’t. If you buy an existing online business, you will also be buying all of the online marketing ad accounts, which gives you access to data that shows what has worked and what hasn’t -- the numbers never lie.

4. Lower Operational Costs

As mentioned above, the lack of a physical brick and mortal location eliminates a major cost. With an online business you can eliminate rent, office utilities, employees and even product inventory. Even as an online retail store, you can avoid inventory costs by operating a drop shipping business model.