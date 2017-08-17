4 Reasons Buyers Should Consider Older Homes Over Their Newer Counterparts

Today’s real estate landscape has seen to it that buying a home is not like it was even just a decade ago. Prices have increased dramatically in ten year’s time, and inventory levels are almost nonexistent. On top of that, competition has returned in dramatic fashion. All things considered, today’s buyers don’t have the luxury of being as “picky” as they once were in the past.

Their odds of buying a brand new dream home are, more or less, not in their favor, but I digress. Perhaps it’s time prospective buyers shifted what they have been looking for all this time. Instead of limiting your search criteria to homes built within the last few years, perhaps today’s buyers should consider older homes.

Older homes, while they may not look as nice as their newer counterparts or offer the same amenities, come with several inherent advantages over newer homes. In addition to having more “character,” older homes can offer buyers that are willing to look past an aging exterior a myriad of benefits. Let’s take a look at what they are and why buyers should start considering looking at older homes.

1. They Cost Less

Let’s get the most obvious benefit of buying an old home over a new one out of the way: the price. Generally speaking, “older” homes come complete with a much lower price tag. And while there are certainly exceptions to the rule, they are just that — exceptions. More often than not, what we consider to be an older home will cost less than a newer one.

Shelley Cluff, a real estate broker and proud owner of Park Place Homes, in Midland, MI, suggests “a comparably sized new construction can sell for 10% to 20% more than an older, updated home,” on average.

It’s no secret: newer homes inherently have a number of amenities that drive up their value — nobody ever said the advent of technology doesn’t come at a price. And while it’s certainly true that newly constructed homes cost a lot less to maintain because of their amenities, the materials used to build them come at a premium, and will inevitably increase the amount buyers must pay to benefit from them.

Older homes, on the other hand — unless they are the recent beneficiary of a remodel — inherently lack most of the amenities people find desirable. Outside of charm and character, there are very few (if any) things older homes can offer buyers that newer ones can’t, but I digress. Not everyone needs — or can even afford, for that matter — the price tag that has become all but ubiquitous with today’s newer homes. There is a large contingent of newer buyers that rely on the lower prices of older homes to get their feet wet in the real estate industry. In fact, we need old, cheap homes to maintain the real estate cycle; the one that will witness buyers transition from a starter home, to their dream home, only to downsize later in life.

2. They Are In Prime Locations

We have all heard it before: location, location, location. There are few words that carry more weight in today’s real estate landscape than that of the almighty location. If for nothing else, it’s the one thing that can’t be changed while simultaneously impacting the price of a property more than anything else. How else can you explain the difference in prices between a home situated mere feet from the beach in California and a track-home in your average, everyday Texas suburb. There is no denying it; the location in which a home is situated is paramount in determining its value. And, as it turns out, older homes have a distinct advantage when it comes to location: they were built first and, therefore, had more locations to choose from.

When builders decide to break ground on a new project, they typically choose the best location they can, and older homes were certainly no exception to the rule. In fact, you could argue that newer homes don’t have the same luxury of choosing locations as older ones did (and you would be right, for the most part). If for nothing else, all the good spots are either already taken, or don’t exist yet. While there are certainly exceptions to my theory, I am convinced older homes are in better locations for the simple fact that they had the first crack at breaking ground.

3. They Are In Established Locations

As their name suggests, older homes are, well, older. And while those looking for the latest amenities may want to look elsewhere, older homes tend to have one thing their newer counterparts don’t: established communities. Through no fault of their own, newer homes are lacking a history; they haven’t been around long enough for the neighborhood to develop around them. Older homes, on the other hand, have had plenty of time to season and allow the neighborhood to grow into itself.

As a result, it’s far more common for older properties to have established communities; places that have been deemed important by the locals and are in place for a reason. Good school districts, low crime rates, public services, restaurants and walkability all tend to be the result of established communities. That’s not to say new developments can’t have the same amenities, but older neighborhoods are more likely to be established than newer ones.

4. Larger Lot Sizes

Not only are older homes typically in better locations, but they are also the beneficiaries of larger lot sizes — it would appear as if “the early bird gets the worm,” and the dirt it came from.

And it’s worth noting, however, that my sentiment towards older homes isn’t founded in a personal bias, but rather statistical data. Older homes, on average, do — in fact — have larger lot sizes. According to CoreLogic, homebuilders are trending towards larger homes, yet decreasing the size of the individual lots they work on.

"The median size of a new home increased from 1,938 square feet in 1990 to 2,300 square feet in 2016, but lot sizes during this same period decreased from 8,250 square feet to 6,970 square feet,” says a CoreLogic blog.

If you are looking to take up residence on a larger plot of land, it behooves you to consider looking at older properties.