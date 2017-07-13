4 Reasons to Listen to Chloe Lattanzi's Delightful Album 'No Pain'

Chloe Lattanzi has worn many hats in her career. She’s an actress, model, singer, and songwriter. “You Have to Believe”, a lively duet Chloe sang with her mom Olivia Newton-John, shot to the top of the dance charts. Most recently, her musical talents are on full display on her debut album, No Pain, which she released in the fall of 2016. Here are four reasons you want to listen to this delightful album.

The Lyrics to the Songs Are Profound

I always most identify with the story of a song. If I relate to the words, I tend to adore the entire track. Chloe writes all her own songs, and she isn’t afraid to be vulnerable with the beautiful lyrics on No Pain.

There are dark moments, but a deep joy can also be felt within the story of each song. I’ve never heard a song that addresses eating disorders and, more importantly, the pain beneath them, but Chloe goes there with the captivating and brave “Delicious”. The lyrics on some of the more light-hearted songs are also profound in addition to being fun!

This Is an Album You Can Move To

I love albums that make me feel rejuvenated. I can’t put my finger on what exactly makes a song or even an entire album one that makes you want to live more fully and get things done in your day. However, I know that great music can really do that to me.

This is an album that I like having on as the soundtrack to many days. It simply makes me feel good and gets me going, and it’s also one I put on when I work out. Nearly every song is dance-worthy.

You’ll Feel a Deep Connection to the Artist

Although Chloe Lattanzi is a gorgeous, talented woman, she has clearly not let any of that go to her head. She is very down-to-earth, which is something so endearing to her many fans on social media, and it comes across in her music, too. It’s easy to relate to Chloe. She keeps it real, and the songs unfold as though she is letting you in. It’s impossible to not feel a connection to the artist.

Even more endearing is how brave she is at sharing another level of her truth: her former hesitancy to release the album. She told The Randy Report, “When I was making No Pain thirteen years ago, it was ‘never good enough’ in my mind. Perfection was important to me. Now, the state-of-mind I’m in, I can hear the beauty and the vulnerability of the journey I was taking when I was making the album, and I wanted to share it with the world. I’m proud of it now.”

Chloe Has a Special Voice You’ll Remember

Chloe has a dazzling voice in every sense of the word. Yes, the vocals themselves are lovely, but what Chloe has to say as a musical artist is even more intriguing. She worked with producer Jarrad Rogers to create what I hope will be the first of many collaborations to come, and her voice is beautifully showcased on each track.