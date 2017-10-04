4 reasons why a watch can be never be obsolete

When someone asks you the time, what is your reflexive reaction? Do you unlock your smartphone or do you turn around your wrist? If you belong to the latter, you know what you’re doing and if it’s the former you identify with, it’s never too late to change. No one in today’s world would argue over the value of time, given how we always seem to be short of it, but do you respect time enough for it to respect you back?

A wristwatch isn’t just important to tell the time, it is the basis of leaving a lasting first impression - a reflection of your personality, your taste and who you are. A smartphone might substitute the functional use of a watch but it cannot compete with its ability to accentuate your style and make you stand out in a crowd. Over centuries, history’s greatest men and women have held their timepieces dear to their hearts, often attaching a sentimental value and passing them on as heirlooms. One such brand that has been long-trusted and held high for its premium quality and aesthetics is Rado. Rado watches have established themselves as a pioneer in timekeeping, owing to the exquisite craftsmanship and tech-driven ideology that goes into the making of every timepiece. There’s got to be some strong reason why generations of men and women put their watch above every other accessory, wouldn’t you agree?

Here are 4 reasons why the answer to whether you should wear a watch or not is always YES:

1. It accentuates your style

RadoDiamaster (R14135306)

A good timepiece can be the most impressive accessory. You will always find the right watch to elevate your look, and more often than not, you’ll find one watch that’ll go with everything - quite literally. It’ll attract instant attention to your appearance, ascertaining you as someone with a refined sense of style.

2. It signals Power Dressing

RadoHyperchrome (R32115113)

In a time when not everyone realizes the value of wearing a wristwatch (ergo, time itself), sporting one immediately puts you in the category of people who know what they’re doing and where they’re heading. Adorning a luxurious timepiece is a widely accepted form of power dressing; it is a declaration that you’re in the room and you’re here to stay. Successful people across time and space have acknowledged the critical importance of buying and wearing high-end watches. Be it a scene from the classic show ‘Mad Men’ or the contemporary series ‘Suits’, you will spot powerful people invariably wearing one accessory– the wristwatch. This imagery of a successful person adorning a timepiece is iconic in itself.

3. It shows that you realize the value of time

Rado True Thinline (R27955022)

By wearing a watch, you lay the foundation of being recognized as an organized, responsible and reliable person - someone who is diligent, determined and goal-oriented. In today’s excessively competitive world, these are widely sought after qualities. Sporting a watch clearly says that you understand and acknowledge the value of your time and that of others.

4. It is a reflection of your personality

Rado True (R27056732)

A watch is able to say things about you that you wouldn’t verbally speak - at least not the first time you meet someone. Just like love, there’s a watch that is a best match for every kind of personality. It is best to choose one that is most suitable to your traits and characteristics, as it will continue to mirror your priorities, taste and goals in life.