4 Reasons Why Business Owners Need a Good Premarital Agreement

Success and ambition are attractive. Whether you’ve started a business and done well with it, or you have the goal of creating a successful business, your dating options are probably plentiful. Sooner or later, you’ll probably find the right person to marry — and marriage is until death do you part, right? In theory, yes, but in practice, well, not always.

When a marriage comes to an unfortunate end, assets need to be divided: the house, the cars, the bank accounts, and your business, which is potentially your most valuable asset. So, if you’re a business owner and you plan to tie the knot, you need a premarital agreement to protect your business. More commonly called a prenup, a premarital agreement is a document that lays out how assets will be divided in case the marriage ends in divorce.

“If you approached discussions about a prenup with your fiancé from an interest-based perspective, you’ll probably have a higher likelihood of it working. As a business owner, you have a desire to maintain ownership of the business that you’ve poured your pre-marriage heart and soul into no matter what happens in your relationship. Your fiancé may also have an interest in protecting their pre-marriage 401K, or savings account.” says Holly Davis, Founding Partner of Kirker Davis LLP

It’s a tough subject to broach when you’re getting ready to marry the love of your life, since divorce is probably the furthest thing from your mind. Sure, it’s not the most romantic thing to discuss with your beloved — in fact, it will probably suck the romance out of the room for a bit — but it’s crucial to get a prenup signed if you want to protect yourself. Still not convinced? Here are four reasons why business owners need a good premarital agreement.

1. Marriages don’t always work out.

You know this. We all know this. Close to half of all marriages end in divorce, so really, it’s a coin toss, even in your state of premarital bliss. What’s more, marriages don’t work out for a multitude of reasons, many of which people just don’t consider when they’re newlyweds. Sometimes it happens quickly, but sometimes it happens after many years, during which you’ve had a chance to substantially grow your business. It’s definitely uncomfortable to think about, but just like a will and other contingency plans, a signed prenup means that in a worst-case scenario, things will go smoothly.

Although, as Holly Davis was quick to point out, “Assuming that a prenup is a fast-track to a break-up conversation is too overly simplistic, especially when people have life insurance in case they die, disability insurance in case they become disabled, and similar financial back-up plans. Ensuring that this contract is well-drafted and achieves the goals you’re aiming for is where your attorney comes in.”

2. Without a prenup, assets usually get split in half.

In marriage, what’s mine is yours and what’s yours is mine. In divorce, the things that you acquired during your union are often split right down the middle. In the case of a business, the appreciation in value of your company during the time that you’re married belongs to your soon-to-be former spouse as much as it belongs to you. If you own your own business, this means that your former spouse is now entitled to half of that appreciation; if you own your business with a partner, your former spouse now gets 25% of that appreciation. A prenup that stipulates your business still belongs to you in the event of a divorce ensures that no matter what happens, what you’ve built is still yours.

3. It’s a vote of confidence in yourself.

Even if your company is a small one, signing a prenup based on the assumption that it will be successful (or more successful) in the future shows that you have the motivation to reach your goals. It demonstrates your ambition and your drive, and it gets those things down on paper. While some might suggest that this vote of confidence in yourself is perhaps at the expense of the confidence you have in your relationship, it could also be argued that a prenup protects your soon-to-be spouse equally as well. This brings us to our final point.

4. It’s good for spouses too.