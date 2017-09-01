4 Reasons Why the Platform Business Model Has Revolutionize Businesses Globally

There are times when technology gets me overwhelmed. In the late 80s and early 90s no one would have ever imagined that a world like ours would exist. Technological innovations have gotten so mind blowing that even those who are so used to the prevalence of technology are left in awe.

As tech minds became more creative, the business models associated with tech evolved with it too. The various needs and pressing pain points of consumers kept developers’ creative juices flowing. And now we have an app for virtually every need.

The last ten years has now become the birthplace for a new kind of innovation, an innovation in the way business is done. The most interesting and most revolutionary innovation has been seen clearly in the emergence of the platform business model and how successful it has been.

The Platform Business model as it has come to be called is a business model that creates value by facilitating exchanges between two or more interdependent groups, usually consumers and producers. The business is the platform and is not directly involved in either producing or consuming, but makes its money from facilitating meetings and exchanges between the two.

Among most of the top businesses that have made this growing niche their home is Airbnb which has taken a surprising percentage share of the hotel and hospitality industry, companies like Uber, who literally rule in the ridesharing industry and Companies like MobileWash who have used this model to carve their niche in a rather interesting sector – car washing.

The platform business model has proven revolutionary in the business sector and it still has potential to revolutionize the world of business and how it operates. Businesses that utilize this model are able to create a sharing culture or economy among consumers and has thus more collaborative ecosystem.

Another intriguing aspect of the platform business model is its ability to be used and reused without a break in circuit like product-based business models. Businesses following the product-based business models focus on creating products that fulfill their purposes after they are consumed.

A platform business, on the other hand, creates a product that not only gets used by the consumer but also can be reused by the owner. For example Uber drivers offer their service to transport a customer and when the aim is fulfilled, the Uber driver can still offer the same service to another client.

Those were just few of the successes behind the platform business model. But there’s more to the model than what accords it success. The question is: how were they able to touch the world so quickly and why is there a steady shift in their direction?

Here are some reasons why they had such a drastic impact on businesses:

1. Scalability

Whether you know it consciously or unconsciously, it is every business owner’s dream to build their business in a way that they are able to scale. And you’re not wrong. The long-term benefits you enjoy from scaling your business are immense.

Aside from being able to easily expand your business, scaling allows you to make more money while keeping the running costs at a minimum. The beauty about it is that there are so many different examples of scalable business.

Although scalability of a business does not necessarily ensure ease as it still takes hard work to get your business to the level where you’re able to scale, it does ensure a greater sense of independence and flexibility.

Businesses that have embraced the platform business model have been able to enjoy scaling their business such that the service offered runs almost on autopilot with little or no input from their side except for support and settlement of minor disputes.

Consider Airbnb. You book for a place to stay via the app and someone who’s got room in the location you desire is available. Everyone gets their cut and you get a place to stay for a couple of days. Everything is catered for and all Airbnb did was to connect you to the right source.

As more people connect to the Airbnb’s ever growing database the business expands and revenue increases. All this was made possible from one platform. The main effort exerted was having the platform set. When it was ready, everything else fell into place.

2. Enhance Interaction

Unlike other business models, the platform business model creates a higher degree of interaction with their consumers. The reason for this is the model’s ability to foster a collaborative ecosystem. More people are connected with each other and their resources are shared whether it is asset or service for price or price for service.

Those who interact with the platform business model find themselves constantly sharing. In fact, sharing resources is the backbone of the platform business models. Uber users share their vehicles for transport. Airbnb users share their homes for lodging.

Globally, the platform business model encourages more and more people to work with each other while using what they have to earn a decent living. It is something other business models failed to achieve. Their relationship with consumers is comparatively aloof and not close to what the platform business model was able to achieve.

3. Ability to Satisfy Multiple Clients

Without a doubt the platform business model has by far been able to satisfy several clients with diverse backgrounds and preferences. This can clearly be attributed to the model’s flexibility and adaptability to market demand and dynamic trend.

The platform was created in such a way that only one platform could cater for people anywhere they are irrespective of their preferences. MobileWash, for example enables car owners to have their cars washed anywhere they are no matter how their car looks like. This is just one of the examples of being able to satisfy a client’s needs.

4. Job Creation

I count this as one of the greatest benefits of this business model, because while businesses in other models utilize technology, they also generally require less manpower. The top businesses in the platform model utilize technology and yet increase opportunities for self employment. Hence, they create jobs without the responsibility of employment and this is beneficial to both parties.