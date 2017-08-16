4 Reasons Why You Should Consider Building Your Business in College 

By Jason Smikle

When I started my company in college, I really had no idea what I was doing. But because I started early, I learned a lot and had the freedom to make mistakes and fail in ways that didn’t mean the end of the world. Many of the ideas developed 10 years ago play a major role in our company’s success today.

One of my favorite Steve Jobs quotes talks about trust and faith that everything will connect together: “You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.”

Most people think when they go to college, they’re going to party, get an education and figure out their life somewhere along the way. And there’s nothing wrong with that. But if you have an ounce of speculation that one day, you want to start a business, college is, in my opinion, the perfect place to do so. Here are a few reasons why:

It Takes Serious Time to Build Real Value

Sometimes it seems like the world’s most successful companies just happen. They are called an “overnight success,” when they were really 10-15 years in the making. Mark Zuckerburg was building software in middle school and built his first public software at age 14. Andrew Mason launched Groupon in November 2008. But in 1999, he started “Bagel Express,” a Saturday-morning delivery service when he was just 15.

There’s no such thing as an overnight success because it’s just too difficult to get everything right the first time around. Even many of the most well-funded startups with millions of dollars in cash and game-changing ideas fail because they simply don’t have the experience, expertise or an understanding of why people need your product.

When I started, we had very little knowledge of how to create a business plan — let alone how to run a business. I started with questions, and then sought any means to find out the answer. I would be in the bookstore two or three times a week. I'd always imagine where I wanted to be, and then I’d ask myself what problem is standing in the way of my being there. That’s the problem I’d try to solve first. I kept at it until I got to where I wanted to be.

You Can Make Mistakes and Failures Early

Even startups like Facebook, Airbnb and Instagram developed as a culmination of lessons from successful and failed experiments. In our “growth or die” economy, nobody ever talks about the failures because nobody wants to be labeled a loser. But it’s the lessons you learned in the failed experiments and opportunities that help you win big.

When I first started building the company, I was afraid of failure. I’ve had situations where my well-thought-out plans hit the wall, our marketing didn't drive any action, and people I thought I could trust didn't follow through. But you learn that failure in some form is inevitable. And when you do fail it’s important to try to fail small and fail fast. In the end, many of my biggest failures led to changes in our organization that made our company stronger and better.

Building a business is hard. You’re not going to get it right the first time. So start learning the lessons early, talking to potential consumers about your product idea, and making the mistakes you’re going to make early in the process.

You Can Start Your Business Experiments While Working

Working for yourself is the dream. But if the money doesn’t come and you can’t pay your bills, you’re going to be in trouble. Trouble creates stress, and stress is the opposite mindset you need for business creation and solving problems. So the best way to mitigate that risk is to work somewhere that can give you a steady cash flow so you can live a little bit more comfortable.

Plus when you’re in college, there are certain things you don’t have to worry about yet — whether or not you’re on a full-ride or you’re pouring every cent into your education. The rent to your dorm with three roommates is going to be a lot less than when you’re older and you want to live in a nice safe area with good schools and convenient access to the city.

You Have Space to Be Creative Without External Pressures

College is usually fun. Whether you go to an Ivy League or a community college, it’s an opportunity to be in a new environment, meet new people and be exposed to things that are different from the norm.

Use the campus environment as an incubator for your ideas. It’s a place where you have 24-hour access to potential customers — or at least friends who will tell you business concept is great or terrible. You have an entire campus full of people who you can run your ideas through, get feedback on your product, and ask them if they (or their friends) would buy the product you’re trying to sell. And if college students aren’t the target market, it’s a lot easier to work through a network of a college campus to find and reach potential buyers than being stuck in your career or working from home.

So if you’re in school and you think you want to start a company, do yourself a favor and start the clock on one of the most fascinating paths you will ever conquer. Most successful entrepreneurs put in their 10,000 hours. When will you start yours?

