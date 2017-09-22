4 Reasons Why You Should Travel Off The Beaten Path This Winter

Your friends may have plans to head back to the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos or Playa del Carmen this winter, but that doesn’t mean you should head back to the same familiar destination you’ve visited for years. Traveling to the world’s most popular tourist destinations has its perks. It’s easy to get by without foreign language skills, a solid tourism infrastructure is in place and there are plenty of fancy places to rest your head.

But traveling off the beaten path offers its own benefits, and they often outweigh those of traveling to destinations that are already riddle with tourists. These are four reasons why you should venture outside of your comfort zone to an off-the-beaten-path destination this winter.

They’re Often More Affordable

Photo credit: maxmann

Traveling off the beaten path means you’re traveling to a destination that doesn’t see the abundance of tourists that places like Cancun and Barbados see. That means establishments are more eager to receive your business, and they’re typically willing to negotiate. Whether you’re booking a tour, choosing a hotel, dining out or shopping on the streets, you’ll find far more discounts and specials than areas that are guaranteed to see the usual tourist influx during the winter months.

You’ll Experience Attractions to Yourself

It’s not easy (in fact it’s pretty much impossible) to find a beach to yourself in Puerto Vallarta, but venture roughly two hours south to the small beach town of Arroyo Seco, and you’ll probably find that your footsteps are the first ones in the sand in the morning. Venturing off the beaten path means you can enjoy attractions without hoards of tourists in sight.

You Can Explore On Your Own Schedule

Photo credit: fradellafra

Busy travel destinations often mean even busier restaurants, full tours and rushed schedules. Traveling to an off-the-beaten-path destination means you can eat where you want to eat without a destination, and you can choose when you want to do certain activities. Your travel schedule won’t be determined by which tour times are still available, and you won’t have to rush to beat the crowds, whether you’re headed to the beach, out to dinner or to a must-visit attraction. Traveling to a less visited destination often means less stress.

You’ll Experience Something New

Tired of hearing the same old travel stories from your friends? You’re bound to create new stories and memories by traveling to a new, less popular travel destination. You’ll taste cuisines your traveling friends have never eaten, you’ll have adventures you haven’t seen in pictures you’ll form your own opinion about a hotel or guesthouse before reading thousands of reviews. Traveling off the beaten path means the place you may not be able to find an entire library of travel articles about your destination, but that also means you’ll have the opportunity to create your own unforgettable experiences.

Not Sure Where to Start?