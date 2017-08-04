4 Reasons Your Startup Shouldn't Overlook Business Insurance

From startup and beyond, insurance is a guaranteed pathway to building a successful business foundation. Covering your operations is a great way help you plan for the unpredictable future.

No one wants to assume anything bad will come from their business operations, but nothing is guaranteed, especially in today’s volatile world.

The only true way to combat the unknown is to cover yourself before it can even happen.

Being a small business means you often times find yourself dancing on tons of pins and needles just to get your operations, product and service up and running. Doing this means tons of hard work and dedication is a must, but that’s what dreams are built on.

But, what happens when the dream falls off the rail from an accident or other catastrophic event? Well, that’s where small business insurance coverage kicks in to save the day.

All-in-all, there is a long list of protections and benefits that come from being an insurance holder, and it’s a vital part of your success that shouldn’t be overlooked.

1 - Legal Protection

Your operations can be the backbone of your business, but what happens when someone tries to halt everything you have worked for in its tracks with a lawsuit.

Being insured provides you with a team to help you combat these types of slow downs, and help you get back to business while staying legally compliant.

Having the ability to get reliable legal advice and support in your most trying times is simply an invaluable asset. Instead of struggling to understand and maneuver the legal systems, your business insurance team will handle the heavy lifting.

Of course, if you have really done your homework that won’t happen to you, right? Wrong.

Everyone is susceptible to a lawsuit, no matter how well you built everything. People are amazing… they will find a way.

2 - Asset Protection

Crashes, fires, and other unforeseen accidents can cripple your small business in the blink of an eye, unless you are covered of course.

Finding coverage plans for your important assets is a great way to protect yourself from destruction of your important property.

If your production lies solely on one major manufacturing machine, make sure it’s insured. Brand new or used, your whole operation could come to a grinding halt if that machine breaks. That’s all of your contracts unfulfilled and all the money out the window, but insurance will help you handle this disaster with arbitration and asset replacement!

Don’t let an accident or breakdown destroy everything you have worked so hard to create, get it insured.

You can even go so far as to insure your business through your transit, too. Covering your transit ensures your product from your door to your customers door.

There are tons of different business insurance assets that can be covered, so make sure to ask your insurance team what you can and can’t cover.

3 - Employee Protection

Your team makes your business gears turn, so making sure they are protected and safe.

Having insurance coverage for your staff is essential for protecting two things: your employee and your business. A bad work accident can leave you without two major important factors of business. It can rip your best employee out from under your feet, and cause a stigma in the workplace.

If your small business is not equipped to handle a workplace accident, it can ruin you. Handling the situation poorly can come back to bite you just as hard.

On top of that, should something happen to the founders, business insurance benefits will kick in to protect your business as it gets back on its feet.

Have a plan set up to handle workplace situations from the time of the incident to the end of the legal process. Remember, when that plan includes insurance, your business and your employees stay protected.

4 - Peace of Mind for You and Your Customers

The biggest advantage of insurance coverage is the ability to have peace of mind. Small business insurance coverage means you can rest easy each night knowing that your business, your team, and your assets are protected.

On top of that, your customers can rest easy knowing you have them covered too. Their information is stored in your business archives, and it’s your job to protect their information. If the wrong hands were to access your customer’s information through your systems, that’s your name that they will come after.

When you have proper coverage, your internet information is protected as well. Should hackers drop their grimy hands into your database and steal your customer information, your business coverage should be able to make it right.

Data recovery through cyber insurance is the best way to make sure your sensitive business and customer information stays safe and secure.

Business Insurance Makes Safe Business

Protecting your business from potential pitfalls that could otherwise render your entire operation dead in the water is as easy as getting great business coverage.

When it comes to choosing your business insurance provider, the biggest piece of advice you can get is try to consolidate your providers. Getting the best coverage options and prices tend to come from companies that can provide multiple types of business insurance.