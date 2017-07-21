4 Rules for Good Golf Etiquette

Golf Etiquette in Celebration of National Golf Month

The weather is warming up, golf season is in full swing, and there’s no better time to grab your clubs than National Golf Month in August. When you’re not hitting your favorite course or watching the British Open at Royal Birkdale, National Golf Month is the perfect time to learn proper golfing etiquette.

The following list of tips can turn you into a better member at your country club or make you a more enjoyable player to golf with.

1. Don’t be a Slow Player Try to maintain a steady flow through the course of your 18 holes. Do your best to not encroach the group in front of you and maintain enough space from the group behind you. Easy tips to follow include walking fast enough between holes and sizing up your shot as you approach the ball.

2. Respect the Course and Its Patrons by Being Quiet Golf is a game of grace and the loudest sound on the course should be the clink when your club makes contact with the ball. A couple steps to make sure you're abiding by this rule is to turn your phone on silent, do not throw a tantrum when you hit a bad shot, and be sure to remain still when one of your fellow golfers is hitting. Being quiet at the right times will go a long way in enhancing your golf experience.

3. Dress Your Best The best golfers are the best dressed golfers. This may because of all the money they receive from their sponsors and how their outfits are hand picked, but still, dress like the pros. Your appearance on the course speaks greatly to your respect for the course and the players around so be sure to dress professionally.

4. Be helpful when you can Help pick up loose balls and club. Make sure to fix scuff marks and divots on the course. Call out wayward shots and be sure to keep track of the ball as not to lose it. If the shot is lost then help find the ball.