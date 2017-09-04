4 Sensational Sneaker Trends

Toss aside those torturous heels and take advantage of the latest trend – statement sneakers! All you have to do is take a look at Fashion Month’s street style images to know that sneakers are giving stilettos their marching orders.

If you’re not convinced that this new trend is for you, I’ve got four sneaker styles that promise to turn you into a sneaker-struttin’ diva in no time. Check ‘em out and find the sneak that suits you!

The White Low-Top

The basic white low-top is the perfect way to get in on the sneaker trend in a way that’s sure to work with lots of looks. You can wear white sneakers with everything from slip dresses and maxi skirts to ripped jeans and crop pants.

Give the white low-top a try by going classic retro with the original ADIDAS STAN SMITH.

You can get them for $90 at Adidas.com, which also features lots of other color combos to choose from.

The Embroidered Sneaker

If you're ready to get into the sneaker trend in a way that shows your flirty, feminine side, try an embroidered pair. Stylist say the best way to wear embroidered sneakers is to keep the rest of your outfit muted so that your snazzy sneaks can take center stage.

I’m loving these Betsey Johnson Maya Embroidered Sneakers.

I’ve noticed that I’m not the only one crushing on these cuties because they’re already sold out in several stores. But you can still snag ‘em at BetseyJohnson.com for $69.

The Slip-On

Nothing’s better than the slip-on when you’re in a rush out the door, but want to look stylish the minute you hit the streets. With slip-on sneakers, forget the laces! Get a fabulously fashionable look that can go bright and bold, or simple and sporty. Find styles in different fabrics like corduroy, denim and metallic, or stick with a basic white.

Try the VANS SPECKLE JERSEY SLIP-ON as the perfect way to combine the denim fashion craze with the casual ease of slip-ons.

Get these at Vans.com for $60.

The Glitter Sneaker

Add some bling to your basic outfits with the glitter sneaker. These are perfect for skinny jeans and leggings, or with any casual outfit that you want to step up with some sparkle and shine.

Get your glam on with the CONVERSE CHUCK TAYLOR ALL STAR METALLIC LOW-TOP.

Snag these sneaks at Nike.com for $65.