4 Simple Upselling Tactics to Earn More From Your Clients

Let’s start with a simple question: “How can you increase revenue as an entrepreneur?”

If you are like thousands of other business owners, you’ll say, “Hunting for new clients.” This is how most people think.

But if you’re like the few smart owners, you also consider how to increase your current clients’ satisfaction and happiness. And one of the best ways to do that is to sell them another service or product. Upsell to them.

I wanted to put the word “sneaky” in this article’s title, but there’s nothing sneaky about upselling. You’re simply offering your clients options they ignored or didn’t know exist. That’s why upselling increases satisfaction and strengthens your relationship with the customer.

Here are four ways to leverage upselling:

Capitalize on client fear

You can make people do what they ordinarily would not if you instill fear. Fear is a huge motivator for buyers. You fear losing your property to burglars, so you buy locks. You fear injury in a car accident; so you buy an SUV. You fear bad stuff happening, so you buy products to prevent it.

The key here is safety. Humans want to feel safe and avoid threats, both mental and physical. Smart marketers know how to wield this psychological tool to sell more.

For example, imagine you’re a website developer. Let’s say you charge $100 for designing a simple site. You tell your client you can also help install security and optimize for the search engines for an extra $50. Your client isn’t sure they want the extras.

Alternatively, you charge $100 for designing a simple site, but tell the client your basic service doesn’t include security or SEO. For an extra $50, you can make sure they’re protected against hackers using brute force attacks, DDOS takedowns, dictionary login attacks and a variety of other online threats. And on top of that, you can help their search engine rankings, so they don’t wallow in anonymity, with no visitors and no sales. Your client - afraid of the damage hackers can do and afraid of not appearing on search results - signs enthusiastically.

Obviously those prices are just examples, but the upsell result is what matters. Fear is a huge motivator and it does no harm to use it to your advantage.

Sell your products and services in bundles

A great way to earn more is to sell your products and services as bundles. Bundling packages related services into a single option and offers benefits for both you and your client. Take, for instance, this screenshot from Fiverr:

An example of an Upsell tactic.

This entrepreneur sells a content creation service. But instead of simply listing a $10 service for a single article, they offer three packages. Each costs a little more, but offers a longer article with extra keywords.

And looking further down, you’ll notice the client can get the job delivered faster for an extra fee.

The writer offers clients more choices and better value for their money, while landing more work. If your business allows you to package creatively, you can also reduce your time and energy investment per job, increasing ROI.

Introduce offers

Offers are a great way to encourage clients to buy. You can offer extra products, freebie downloads, cheaper prices, voucher codes or any number of enticements to buy. But the important question is not the type of offer, but how to make the most of it.

According to Dr. Robert Cialdini, a marketing and business psychologist, scarcity is one of the most effective influencers of consumer behavior.

It’s not enough to do a good job or have the best offer Potential customers will only react as you wish if you create urgency.

How many online stores display “limited stock”, “last few items” or “offer ends at midnight” on products? And how many of those products are still available months after the supposed deadline elapses?

If you want to get the best out of your offers, make them limited. Put an end date on them. Only allow one per customer. Only allow access for the first 1,000 customers. Make them buy another product to get the offer. It doesn’t matter what method you use, as long as you limit availability.

Sell something related to your client’s purchase

Selling related products is a cardinal rule of modern marketing. It’s common practice among bloggers and business information/education professionals.

Simply put, you offer a related product or service when you sell something to your client.

As an example, my online journey started after I took a paid blogging and affiliate marketing course. The course was relatively cheap. However, very few people taking the course knew how to register a domain and set up a basic website. And this was where the upsell came in: the course provider pitched his web hosting program and offered to help set up for an extra fee.

He knew most people on the course would need a website and, more importantly, wouldn’t be able to do it on their own. He offered to help and made a lot more money.

The tactic works best when your product is directly related to the one you just sold and, of course, helps the client solve a problem or makes using their purchase easier.

Upsells should benefit your client

Always remember that upsells should be about your client. They work best when you have built a relationship and trust.

Think of upsells as adding value. That’s why smart marketers say an upsell rarely feels like a sales pitch; all you have to do is to capitalize on the solid relationship you have already built with your client.