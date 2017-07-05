4 Steps to Assess Whether You Are Ready to Take on Entrepreneurship

By Pejman Ghadimi

Being in business is hard, but being an entrepreneur is even harder. In my book, I help people self-assess in a way that enables them to understand what their limitations are and how to overcome them. In order to succeed working for yourself, you must always be willing to self-assess and adapt. Those who are able to typically are much more likely to find success in their business life as well as their personal life.

Throughout my career managing and coaching thousands of people, I ask those who want to start their entrepreneurial careers these four questions:

1. Do You Find Yourself Needing Motivation?

Motivation is great, and certainly a very important reminder of what we are working so hard for. But the problem starts when we become dependent on it. We seek it constantly, as it is often difficult to stay consistent without it.

If you feel the need to constantly get motivation from external factors of any kind, you may want to rethink the direction you are about to take. The only motivation you should seek out before getting started is why you are starting, and let that be the driving factor during weaker moments.

2. Do You Know What Your Talents Are?

Most businesses founded on the idea of finding an idea that can be lucrative end up not working out at all. This is partly because the motive is lacking authenticity, but also because the function of the business is in no way an extension of the founder's ability. Think about how difficult business would be if every aspect of it became a learning curve at any given time. Just about anyone could learn the ropes and duplicate what you have done with ease.

The idea of success comes from the ability to identify your skills, understand how to cultivate your talents, and find a way to create business vehicles that allow others to discover those talents and pay for them. This is what gives you a competitive advantage.

3. Have You Established Your Character?

Many people wonder why they should work hard for someone else, especially when there are no additional monetary incentives. People fail to often realize that their success is only possible based on having built good character and habits along the way. When choosing to become the best at your craft, even when executed for the benefit of others, you are choosing to commit to excellence rather than to money. Working for yourself isn’t related to what you do, but rather how well you learn to do it.

4. Are You Adaptable?

Do you like things done a certain way or are you able to recognize and pay attention to how receptive the world is to your ideas and actions? Being aware is an important concept in finding success when working for yourself. But being self-aware and capable of changing direction quickly is what will allow you to find long-term success.

People who make decisions based on ego and ignore the constant feedback are typically less likely to find success, when paying attention could mean the difference between winning or losing. Being in business is difficult and requires you to find your "why," extend your talents, become the best at what you do and constantly adapt to changing business landscapes and environment. It's not easy. So now the question is, do you think you are ready to take on entrepreneurship?

